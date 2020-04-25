Remembering Texas sports history, April 26: Mavericks get first taste of playoff success

April 26 – The Dallas Mavericks came into the NBA before the start of the 1980-81 season as an expansion team and, as such, suffered growing pains for a few years.
Dallas won a combined 33 games in its first two season, but then started to turn things around in the 1982-83 campaign when the Mavericks went 38-44 and finished eighth in the Western Conference. Then, in 1983-84, the Dallas hoops team took a couple of big steps forward.
On April 26, 1984, the Mavericks defeated the Seattle SuperSonics, 105-104, in overtime to claim the first-round best-of-five playoff series in the deciding fifth game at SMU’s Moody Coliseum.
That year, Dallas finished the regular season with a 43-39 mark to claim the fourth-place playoff seed in the Western Conference and, thus, had the home court advantage against fifth-seeded Seattle. However, the Mavs played the deciding game at Moody Coliseum because pro tennis had booked their home court at Reunion Arena.
A pair of Dallas’ first stars came through to clinch the playoff series as Rolando Blackmon scored 29 points with eight rebounds and eight assists and Mark Aguire pitched in 25 points and nine rebounds.
With that, the Mavericks won their first playoff series. But the Los Angeles Lakers ended the run in the next round by winning the best-of-seven series in five games.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
