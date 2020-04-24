Remembering Texas sports history, April 25: Giants get a steal with Strahan in second round

April 25 – Michael Strahan’s Hall of Fame career also serves as a lesson in perseverance.
On April 25, 1993, the New York Giants chose Strahan of Texas Southern in the second round, the 40th pick overall in the draft.
The defensive end from Houston Westbury High School had a slow start in the NFL, making just 101 tackles in his first three seasons. But he broke through in 1997 with 14 sacks and 68 combined tackles, and followed it up with 15 sacks and 67 total stops in 1998.
As of the end of the 2019 season, Strahan ranks sixth all-time in career sacks with 141.5. So far, he is one of four Hall of Famers and the only defensive player who was drafted in 1993.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
