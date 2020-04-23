Remembering Texas sports history, April 24: Darvish mows down Yankees

April 24 – The Texas Rangers won the bid to sign Yu Darvish to his first Major League contract in December of 2011 and then signed him to a $60 million contract the following January.
With that kind of investment, it’s easy to imagine Rangers brass celebrating on April 24, 2012. In his fourth MLB start, Darvish struck out 10 New York Yankees as he shut them out for 8 1/3 innings. Closer Joe Nathan got the final two outs for a save as the Rangers beat the Yankees, 2-0, at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.
Darvish went 16-9 in his debut season for the Rangers. He struck out 221 batters and posted a 3.90 ERA.
But he couldn’t stop Texas’ slide at the end of the season. The Rangers lost 8 of their last 10 games, including the American League Wild Card Game against the Baltimore Orioles that ended the campaign. Baltimore scored three runs off of Darvish on the way to a 5-1 victory on the Rangers’ home field.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
