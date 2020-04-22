Remembering Texas sports history, April 23: Cowboys selected a winner with No. 1 QB pick

April 23 – The Dallas Cowboys had the first pick of the 1989 NFL Draft and a big decision to make.
The 1989 draft class included the likes of Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders, Derrick Thomas, Steve Atwater and an offensive lineman that was a sensation unto himself in Tony Mandarich.
On April 23, 1989, the Cowboys chose Troy Aikman, who went on to win three Super Bowls for Dallas.
Mandarich fell to the second pick and was taken by the Green Bay Packers. Barry Sanders, taken third by the Detroit Lions, rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of his 10 NFL seasons and finished his career with more than 15,000. Thomas and Deion Sanders finished out the top five picks, going to Kansas City and Atlanta respectively.
Out of the top five picks, four are in the Hall of Fame.
As for Aikman, he didn’t quite have Barry Sanders’ gaudy stats, but he did pass for more than 32,000 yards and 165 touchdowns.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
