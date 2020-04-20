Long before the Texas Rangers planned and built an indoor outdoor stadium, or moved into a new throwback-style ballpark, Major League Baseball came to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and was born in Arlington Stadium.
On April 21, 1972, the Rangers played their first regular season home game at Arlington Stadium. Texas defeated the Angels, 7-6, on the strength of leadoff hitter Lenny Randle’s four RBIs and solo home runs by Frank Howard and Dave Nelson.
But the Rangers weren’t the first occupants of the stadium. The Dallas-Fort Worth Spurs of the Texas League played in the ballpark for seven seasons before the Rangers, who moved to Texas from Washington, D.C.
The Rangers called Arlington Stadium home from 1972 to 1993, when they moved into The Ballpark in Arlington.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
