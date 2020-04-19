Remembering Texas sports history, April 20: Aggies win equestrian title in Heart O' Texas

April 20 – Equestrian has been a varsity sport at the intercollegiate level since 2002 and in 2007 it took on an especially Texan look.
On April 20, 2007, Waco hosted the National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championships at the Heart O’ Texas Coliseum.
But Texas A&M found its way into the winner’s circle.
The Aggies, led by riders Caroline Green and Maggie Gratny, won the western riding national title.
That marked Texas A&M’s fourth national crown in equestrian following an overall title in 2002 and the western victory in 2005.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
