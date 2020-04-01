Remembering Texas sports history, April 2: Guldahl sets Masters scoring record

Texans have had a piece of the Masters scoring record for a big chunk of the tournament’s 85 years of existence.
Byron Nelson became the first golfer from Texas to win at Augusta National and the first to set the 72-hole scoring record when he shot 5-under-par 283 to win the 1937 tournament.
On April 2, 1939, Ralph Guldahl, a Dallas native, posted 9-under 279 to win the Masters and break Nelson’s scoring record. He also became the second Texan champion in the tournament’s first six years.
Guldahl’s record stood for 14 years before another Texan, Ben Hogan, broke it with a 14-under finish to win in 1953.
Jack Nicklaus, the first non-Texan to claim the record in 28 years, shot 17-under in 1965. Then Tiger Woods went one shot better with a four-day Masters total of 18-under in 1997.
Then, in 2015, another Texan got a piece of the record as Jordan Spieth tied Woods’ 18-under to claim the green jacket.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
