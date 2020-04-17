April 18 – The Dallas Stars’ ascent to the Stanley Cup gained momentum throughout the late 1990s, particularly in the 1997-98 season.

On April 18, 1998, the Stars defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-1, to claim the Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to the team with the most standings points during the NHL regular season.

Fittingly, a trio of stalwarts of the Stars’ rise scored goals in the game as Jere Lehtinen, Joe Nieuwendyk and Jamie Langenbrunner all found the back of the net. Eddie “The Eagle” Belfour stopped 10 shots for the win.

Dallas center Joe Nieuwendyk scored a goal to help the Stars clinch the Presidents' Trophy on April 18, 1998. 

Dallas posted a 49-22-11 record in the regular season. The Stars advanced to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Detroit Red Wings in six games.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

