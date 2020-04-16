Remembering Texas sports history, April 17: Stars begin climb toward Stanley Cup

April 17 – The Dallas Stars arrived in Texas from Minneapolis in 1993, the first new Texas pro sports franchise in the four major sports since the Dallas Mavericks were founded in 1980.
The Stars found success in Dallas, improving from their 36-38-10 record in their final season as the Minnesota North Stars to 42-29-13 in the 1993-94 campaign. In doing so, Dallas finished third in the NHL’s Central Division and faced the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs.
On April 17, 1994, the team notched its first playoff win as the Dallas Stars. Brent Gilchrist scored two goals to help propel Dallas to a 5-3 win over the Blues. The Stars went on to sweep St. Louis in the best-of-seven series.
Although the Vancouver Canucks eliminated Dallas from the playoffs in the next round, it signaled the beginning of a successful decade for Texas’ first NHL hockey team. By the end of the 1999-2000 season, the Stars had made two Stanley Cup Finals and won the Cup in 1999.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
