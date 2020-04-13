Remembering Texas sports history, April 14: Neuerburg had perfect day in the circle

Back when Texas State was still known as Southwest Texas, softball pitcher Nicole Neuerburg enjoyed an outstanding debut season in the circle for the Bobcats.
Neuerburg won 107 games and struck out 1,019 opponents from 2001-04, setting school career records in both categories. She was the program’s star when the school changed its name to Texas State in 2003.
Before that, on April 14, 2001, Neuerburg had one of her best career moments as a freshman when she pitched a perfect game against Texas-San Antonio. Neuerburg struck out 11 Roadrunner batters as she retired them 21-up and 21-down.
Southwest Texas defeated UTSA, 6-0, on its way to a 54-12 record and the Southland Conference championship.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
