April 12 – Jordan Spieth made his mark at Augusta National on April 12, 2015.

A year after tying for the 54-hole lead and finishing tied for second at The Masters, the Dallas-native Spieth started hot and stayed that way throughout the tournament.

Spieth opened the 2015 Masters with a round of 8-under-par 64 to gain a three-stroke lead. He followed by posting 6-under 66 on Friday.

Mexico WGC Championship Golf

Jordan Spieth, here at the WGC-Mexico Championship golf tournament earlier this year, won at Augusta in 2015. He tied the record with an 18-under for the four rounds.

With a five-stroke lead going into the weekend, Spieth fired a pair of 70s on Saturday and Sunday and won his first major with a Masters-record-tying total of 18-under and claimed the $1.8 million first-prize check.

Since then, Spieth has added U.S. Open and British Open championships to his trophy case. However, he hasn’t won another green jacket. Spieth had the 54-hole lead in 2016, but finished tied for second and placed third in 2018.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Tags

In this Series

Today in Texas sports history

article

Remembering Texas sports history, April 12: Spieth goes wire-to-wire for first major victory

article

Remembering Texas sports history, April 11: Rangers move into their old new home

article

Remembering Texas sports history, April 10: Coody joined Texans' parade at Masters

26 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments