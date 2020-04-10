Remembering Texas sports history, April 11: Rangers move into their old new home

The Texas Rangers’ ballpark in Arlington hosted its last Major League Baseball game last fall when Texas defeated the New York Yankees, 6-1. After the game, a parade took home plate down the street to the construction site of the Rangers’ new indoor-outdoor stadium.
In 26 seasons as the Rangers’ home, The Ballpark in Arlington (later known as Ameriquest Field in Arlington and Globe Life Park in Arlington) saw more than 2,000 games. Highlights included Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 2010 and 2011 World Series, and the 1995 MLB All-Star Game.
On April 11, 1994, the Rangers played their first regular season game at The Ballpark. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated Texas, 4-3. Two days later, the Rangers picked up their first win in The Ballpark’s first night game, defeating the Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
