Remembering Texas sports history, April 10: Coody joined Texans' parade at Masters

Starting with Byron Nelson’s victory in the 1937 Masters, Texans have enjoyed remarkable success at Augusta National Golf Club. When Patrick Reed won the 2018 title, he became the ninth Texan to win the Masters and together they have claimed 14 championships.

If Texas were its own country, it would be second behind the United States in Masters’ victories and nine in front of Spain in third place.

Masters Golf

Abilene native Charles Coody hits from the first tee during the Par 3 contest for the 2007 Masters. Coody, who won the green jacket in 1971, is one of nine Texans that have combined for 14 Masters victories.

On April 10, 1971, Abilene native Charles Coody made a move that ultimately put his name on the distinguished list of Texan Masters champs. Coody fired a third round of 2-under-par 70 to pull into the lead at Augusta National with Jack Nicklaus at 7-under for the tournament.

In the final round, Coody held off Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. The Texan shot 2-under on Sunday and 9-under for the tournament to win by two strokes over Nicklaus and Miller, who tied for second.

Coody’s prize money for the tournament was $25,000, just $1,955,000 less than Reed banked for his win in 2018.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

