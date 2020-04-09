Remembering Texas sports history, April 10: Coody joined Texans' parade at Masters

Starting with Byron Nelson’s victory in the 1937 Masters, Texans have enjoyed remarkable success at Augusta National Golf Club. When Patrick Reed won the 2018 title, he became the ninth Texan to win the Masters and together they have claimed 14 championships.
If Texas were its own country, it would be second behind the United States in Masters’ victories and nine in front of Spain in third place.
On April 10, 1971, Abilene native Charles Coody made a move that ultimately put his name on the distinguished list of Texan Masters champs. Coody fired a third round of 2-under-par 70 to pull into the lead at Augusta National with Jack Nicklaus at 7-under for the tournament.
In the final round, Coody held off Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. The Texan shot 2-under on Sunday and 9-under for the tournament to win by two strokes over Nicklaus and Miller, who tied for second.
Coody’s prize money for the tournament was $25,000, just $1,955,000 less than Reed banked for his win in 2018.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.