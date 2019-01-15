The Texas Rangers’ winter caravan will be swinging through Waco on Thursday.
The Rangers will be represented by hitting coach Luis Ortiz, infielder/catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa, outfielder Willie Calhoun, pitcher Shawn Tolleson, and radio broadcaster Matt Hicks. Tolleson is a former standout at Baylor who missed last season after having Tommy John surgery.
The Rangers will take part in Thursday’s Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce First Pitch Luncheon, which starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. They’ll also hold a free autograph signing at the T-Mobile store at 100 North New Road from 2 to 3 p.m., and they’ll hold another signing event at Jim Turner Chevrolet in McGregor from 4:30 to 6 p.m.