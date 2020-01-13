The Texas Rangers’ winter caravan will swing through Waco on Thursday, taking part in the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual First Pitch Luncheon.

Rangers pitchers Jesse Chavez and Nick Goody will be on hand, along with broadcasters Dave Raymond and David Murphy. Baylor baseball’s Steve Rodriguez and Baylor softball’s Glenn Moore, along with MCC’s Mitch Thompson and Chris Berry, will provide previews of their respective teams as well. The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.

Tickets are $45 apiece and can be purchased by contacting Brittany Knight at (254) 757-5605 or at bknight@wacochamber.com.

