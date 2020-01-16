With their move to Globe Life Field and several prominent roster additions, the Texas Rangers will head into the 2020 baseball season with a great deal of optimism.
The new $1.1 billion ballpark will feature a retractable roof that will likely be closed most of the time during the summer months.
That’s OK with Rangers relief pitcher Jesse Chavez, who suffered through many scorching 100-degree days at open-air Globe Life Park. Chavez was part of the Rangers’ winter caravan that was featured at Thursday’s First Pitch Luncheon at McLane Stadium.
“I’m looking forward to sitting out there watching the game in nice, cool comfort at 70 degrees,” Chavez said. “That’s for sure.”
Chavez is even more excited by the potential of Texas’ starting pitching rotation after the Rangers acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians in December.
After winning 20 games in 2018, Kluber is coming back from a broken right forearm and strained oblique muscle that sidelined him most of 2019.
“From the pitching side, I’m excited because I get to pick a Cy Young’s brain,” Chavez said. “It makes it a little bit easier for guys like me and Nick (Goody) and (Rafael) Montero with the rotation we have. We don’t really have to be ready as much in the fourth inning anymore, which is a good thing. As long as we stay healthy and stay good, we’ll be in good shape.”
If Kluber can return to his old form, he’ll be the ace of a staff that also includes starters Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. Minor went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA while Lynn finished 16-11 with a 3.67 ERA for the Rangers last season.
“I’m familiar with Kluber and I know what he’s going to put up,” said reliever Nick Goody, who joins the Rangers this year after pitching for the Indians last season. “I was fortunate enough to watch Lance Lynn and Mike Minor do their deal last year. To have five front end guys is going to be really fun to pitch behind.”
Texas bolstered its offense by signing former New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier, who hit .251 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs last year. An old face is also back for the Rangers as they acquired catcher Robinson Chirinos, who hit .238 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs for the Houston Astros last season and is superb defensively.
The Rangers finished 78-84 in 2019 under first-year manager Chris Woodward, who had previously been bench coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Woodward, 43, played in the major leagues as an infielder from 1999 to 2012, so he can relate well to the players.
“Right away, he saw the guys buy in and that was the biggest thing,” Chavez said. “He was a first-year manager who had finished playing and we all took it in stride and ran with it. We’re excited with the way we’re going and the way the new stadium is going to open.”
Former Baylor All-America outfielder and major leaguer David Murphy was part of the Rangers’ caravan as a broadcaster for the team. He believes Woodward is a good fit for the Rangers.
“A lot of teams are going to younger managers these days with analytics and everything,” Murphy said. “He is the perfect fit. He’s laid back and can relate to the players. He knows the analytics well and has a real good baseball mind. He is the perfect place for the Rangers organization to start.”
The Rangers’ offense looks stacked again with players like shortstop Elvis Andrus, second baseman Rougned Odor, first baseman Danny Santana and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo returning.
But the Rangers need a healthy season from slugger Joey Gallo, who hit .253 with 22 homers and 49 RBIs in just 70 games last season.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a healthy year out of Joey Gallo, a full year after what would have been really a breakthrough year where he was hitting for average and could have hit 40 to 50 home runs and really developed as one of the elite players in major league baseball,” Murphy said.
Goody is looking forward to playing with Gallo instead of pitching against him.
“You don’t want to miss your spot,” Goody said. “The ball goes a long way. He’s a really, really good hitter with obviously a tremendous amount of power. You want to stay away from his nitro zone. I’ve enjoyed our battles and now I get to be on the same team as him, so I’m thankful for that.”
Midway graduate and former major league pitcher Andy Hawkins was honored by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions to Central Texas baseball. Hawkins finished 84-91 in 10 major league seasons as a pitcher for the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics from 1982-91 and was an assistant coach for the Rangers from 2008-15.
