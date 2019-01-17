The Texas Rangers hope to deliver a memorable final season at Globe Life Park before moving into their new $1.1 billion retractable roof stadium in 2020.
But a lot of elements will have to fall into place: Chris Woodward must prove he’s ready to step into the manager’s chair, the offense must show that it can do more than blast homers and amass strikeouts, and the pitching staff must act like it belongs in the majors.
But the Rangers’ players and coaches who arrived for Thursday’s Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce First Pitch Luncheon at McLane Stadium are optimistic that the potential is there.
“Once everybody buys in, I’m hoping we’ll take off,” said second-year Rangers catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa. “I think everybody’s trying to make adjustments from last year. I can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been doing behind the scenes.”
After Jeff Banister was fired late last season, the Rangers chose Woodward as the new manager on Nov. 5. The 42-year-old Woodward spent the last three years as third base and infield coach on Dave Roberts’ Los Angeles Dodgers’ staff that reached the last two World Series.
Outfielder Willie Calhoun is familiar with Woodward since he played in the Dodgers’ organization before he was traded to the Rangers in July 2017. He believes his Rangers teammates will enjoy playing for their new manager, who will try to help Texas improve from its 67-95 last-place finish in the American League West.
“I had Woody as a coach with the Dodgers, so it’s really comforting to me to go out there and be myself,” Calhoun said. “He feels like one of us, so that’s going to be huge for us as a group. That’s going to be cool for us because we have a younger group, just going out there being able to be ourselves.”
The Rangers ranked seventh in the American League with 737 runs and eighth with 194 homers last season, but their .240 team batting average ranked 14th out of 15 teams. While hitting coach Luis Ortiz realizes this is an era of prodigious homers and mass strikeouts, he’d like to see the Rangers become better situational hitters.
Nobody epitomized the Rangers’ all-or-nothing hitting more than outfielder Joey Gallo, who amassed 40 homers and 92 RBIs but hit just .206 and struck out 207 times in 500 at-bats. His strikeouts ranked third in the AL behind 217 by Yoan Moncada of the Chicago White Sox and 211 by Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees.
“Gallo’s a power guy but the price of power is the strikeout,” Ortiz said. “Delino Deshields is going to get on base. Let’s do a lot of damage with the first two strikes and the last strike is a team strike. Put the ball in play as much as you can to create challenging situations for the defense.”
Though the Rangers still have veterans like shortstop Elvis Andrus and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, they’ll miss third baseman Adrian Beltre, who announced his retirement after a Hall of Fame career.
“Adrian was obviously a tremendous leader and a tremendous player,” Calhoun said. “I learned a lot from him just watching him. He plays the game hard and respects the game a lot. He and Elvis obviously had a lot of fun out on the field, so that’s something I learned a lot the last year and a half being around him.”
The Rangers’ pitching staff is much more of a work in progress than Texas’ offense. The Rangers finished last season with a 4.92 team ERA, ranking ahead of only Kansas City and Baltimore in the AL.
Big names like Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish are no longer on the Rangers’ staff. Texas is counting on returners like Mike Minor and Edinson Volquez and offseason acquisitions like Drew Smyly, Shelby Miller and Lance Lynn as potential starting pitchers.
The 31-year-old Lynn signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Rangers in December after going 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA for the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees last season.
Miller, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017, signed a one-year contract with the Rangers after going 5-18 with a 6.35 ERA in three seasons with Arizona. The Rangers acquired Smyly from the Chicago Cubs after missing the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery.
“I think it’s a unique situation because as far as the bullpen’s concerned it’s pretty well set,” said Rangers broadcaster Matt Hicks. “But the starting rotation is very different. Right now, if we had to start the season today, you’re talking about five guys in the rotation that all have significant experience but have all had Tommy John surgery. How successful are they all going to be?”
One pitcher who won’t be with the Rangers this season is former Baylor star Shawn Tolleson, who announced his retirement Wednesday after undergoing setbacks following elbow surgery in 2017.
Tolleson’s best season was 2015 when he recorded 35 saves and compiled a 2.99 ERA for a Rangers’ playoff team.
“My elbow kind of made that decision for me,” Tolleson said. “I experienced another setback and I wasn’t able to go into spring training and compete for a job, which is what I’ve been busting my rump for the last year. So when that reality came to me, I kind of started thinking a lot about it and praying a lot about it, and came to that decision that it was the right time for me to step away from the game as a player.”
Former Waco umpire Lee Wachtendorf was honored with the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Award for his contributions to Central Texas baseball. He began umpiring high school baseball in 1968 and continued for 50 years before retiring in 2017.