Lacy Lakeview will host the Heart of Steel Powerlifting Competition, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the City of Lacy Lakeview Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
Admission is $5 per person.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lacy Lakeview will host the Heart of Steel Powerlifting Competition, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the City of Lacy Lakeview Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
Admission is $5 per person.