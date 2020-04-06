While the sports world has mostly been shut down due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the game of golf keeps on swinging, only with a few adjustments.
Cottonwood Creek, Bear Ridge, Lake Waco and Battle Lake were all open Monday and golfers were practicing their craft. Ridgewood Country Club was closed as usual on Monday, but members continue to have access to the golf course on Tuesday through Sunday.
However, all courses have made tweaks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Bear Ridge owner Tommy Tompkins said the city asked the courses to abide by certain rules, including only one person per golf cart, but gave them the green light to keep golf going.
“We’re hearing on the news, go outside and get some exercise,” Tompkins said. “I think that’s why golf courses are able to stay open.”
Along with the one person per cart policy, Bear Ridge has put temporary Styrofoam coasters in their holes so golfers don’t have to remove the flag or put their hands all the way in the cup to retrieve a made putt. All courses are encouraging golfers to leave the flagstick in the cup, a policy made more convenient as the rules of golf were amended last year. It’s no longer a penalty if a ball putted from on the green hits the flagstick.
At Cottonwood, the merchandise section of the clubhouse is closed, as is the snack bar.
But golfers took advantage of the opportunity to practice and play even on an overcast Monday afternoon.
Lorena high school sophomore John Mann was one of two golfers practicing on the Cottonwood driving range at about 1 p.m. on Monday. Mann said the Leopards boys’ golf team played three tournaments this spring before their season was interrupted by the coronovirus shut down.
Although the UIL has indicated it is holding out hope of playing spring championships, Mann admitted he doubts that school sports as normal will return before his junior year.
Even so, he was working on his game.
“I’m happy to be out playing and I’m still playing good,” Mann said. “It’s a sport that you have to keep playing. You’ve got to keep going.”
He added that the wide open spaces of the golf course make it easy to social distance and he’s been walking to avoid contact with carts.
Lake Waco has eliminated tee times in order to keep up the one-golfer-per-cart policy. Play is first-come-first-served and golfers can ride as long as there are available carts that have been sanitized.
April and May are annually active months for golf courses to host fund-raiser tournaments for various causes. But those have been put on hold as they often double as a social gathering complete with a meal before and/or after play.
Still, all the local courses are reporting at least some activity.
At Bear Ridge, the slow down coincides with major course renovations. Tompkins, who bought the struggling club in November, said the course’s greens will be replaced in the coming months and golfers will be hitting to temporary greens.
Tompkins might not know one way or another how the coronavirus affects the club’s bottom line.
“I would say it’s hard for us to judge,” Tompkins said. “This course was just horrible. It couldn’t have gotten any worse. Our play is up considerably from what it was. It isn’t anywhere close to where it needs to be. I see it improving every day. We see so many new faces out here every day.”
In that way, Bear Ridge closely resembles the world’s sports in general. Everyone is waiting patiently and hoping for better days.
