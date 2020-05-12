In normal times, baseball, softball and golf take center stage in the middle of May as they’re all in full swing.
But since these are anything but normal times, sports enthusiasts are looking for signs that the prime spring sports could soon return. Though subtle, those signs are out there.
For one thing, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course reopened on May 4, so many Waco golfers were able to return to one of their main tracks.
Meanwhile, Riverbend Ballpark, host to constant practices, games and tournaments during a regular year, remains closed. The facility, which includes eight baseball and softball fields, has been shut down due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic since the middle of March.
However, Waco Parks and Recreation director Jonathan Cook said on Tuesday that plans are being made to gradually reopen the facility. Like everything else, it will come in a series of phases that start with limited practices and progress from there. If all goes well through early phases, games and tournaments could return this summer.
“We’re looking at how do you have practices that fall in line with the state’s guidelines?” Cook said. “What puts Riverbend behind is it has multiple fields, so you have more kids and parents coming in and out. And, of course, you have helmets and balls and gloves (that might need to be disinfected). So we’re trying to find a way to adjust.”
For the initial phase, Cook said other city fields with less traffic would be better suited for hosting practices with limited players and limited contact.
A city of Waco press release stated on Tuesday that some parks will reopen for practice, but Riverbend will remain closed. Games are not allowed and “Organized games are not allowed on city property until further notice.”
“We’re crafting out some guidelines that mirror Governor (Greg) Abbott’s guidance,” Cook said. “There are things we’re taking into consideration to limit interaction.”
One silver lining of the fields being closed is that it’s easier to keep the grass and infield in pristine condition.
“They’re looking good,” Cook said. “We’ve benefited from some springtime rain, just like today. Our maintenance crews have come back (from skeleton crews early in the shutdown). We were behind in some areas, but have just about gotten caught up.”
Cottonwood remained open until April 8, but then closed for almost four weeks due to the response to the coronavirus. That gave the golf course staff time to put safety measures in place.
Cottonwood assistant golf professional Jasiah Vasquez said the course has disinfectant tape that it has wrapped around various surfaces at the course, including the flagsticks on all 18 holes.
Golf course staff is also disinfecting all carts and driving range balls and has posted many signs around the course asking golfers not to touch flagsticks.
Like many courses around the state, Cottonwood is limiting players to one person per cart, though cart fees remain the same as they would be with two riders per cart. With 72 golf carts available, there are limited tee times with guaranteed cart availability. And groups are limited to four players.
Vasquez said golfers are informed when they call and make a tee time whether it’s a cart tee time or a walking tee time.
“Kenny Duron and his staff are doing their best to keep things safe,” Cook said.
