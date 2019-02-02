Back when I was a kid, if you were going to catch a trout, you had to load up the station wagon and drive to the Rockies. Same with Coors until Dallas Cowboys legend Bob Lilly retired and started a distributorship in Texas.
Also during that time, a person with a mental or physical disability was generally thought of as a problem, and dealing with that problem often meant keeping them out of sight at home or separating students with disabilities from the general population in schools.
But things have changed, and for the past 32 years, retired McLennan County Constable Travis Bailey has been doing his part to wipe away those barriers through his Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People – which combines trout fishing with games, music, dancing, food and drinks, along with other activities, in a celebration of people with varying levels of abilities – and to top it all off, his first trout-fishing tank was an old brewing tank donated to him by Lone Star Beer.
Try tying all those things together. BAM.
This year’s party on Saturday at the HOT Fairgrounds General Exhibits/Fine Arts Building, attracted folks from all over – some traveling hours to enjoy the fun, food, and fishing. Families and service providers also found a wealth of resources to better provide for their people with special needs.
Every participant was teamed up with a 1-on-1 volunteer who partnered up for the day, and by the time they had sung, danced, played games, caught fish, eaten, and talked, volunteers I spoke with said they were profoundly affected by their partners.
The mindset shifted from worrying about how to deal with their teammate’s disabilities to marveling at their power to overcome challenges. I’ve been to the event a number of times through the years, and walk away each time deeply impressed by two things: 1) The amount of time, effort, and coordination it takes to pull off an event that involves the diversity of organizations and individuals who come together once a year to serve; and 2) The blurring of lines between the volunteers and participants – everybody there has strengths and weaknesses, and after spending hours together, the focus becomes on the strengths.
Bailey’s 32 year mission of service – which could certainly be considered as one of the late President George H. W. Bush’s “thousand points of light” – has brought happiness and hope to generations of people with disabilities and those who care for them, but the future of this event is unclear.
Remodeling plans at the HOT Fair Complex include tearing down the buildings where Bailey’s annual party is hosted. He said it appears he’ll be able to continue for one more year, but one of the two buildings he uses will likely be razed between now and next February, leaving less space to accommodate a growing number of people attending.
Bailey doesn’t charge for admission, food/drinks, or anything else – the whole thing is free. He won’t even allow a donation bin because he doesn’t want to put pressure on people or facilities that are operating on limited budgets.
He depends on generous support from the community to put on the event, and in the next year or so, he will likely have some tough decisions to make. Not only will he have to find a comparably-sized facility, but one with adequate parking for the hundreds of volunteers, buses, vans, and other parking-lot requirements – not to mention one with a reasonable rental rate.
I spent most of the day at the trout tank, watching the faces of anglers – some of whom were catching their first fish. I helped out a little, too, with baiting hooks, giving fishing advice, and removing and bagging scrappy rainbow trout.
If you’re looking for a good cause to support, I can’t think of a more deserving one. Call 254-752-8361 or 254-752-9152 to find out more information.
Bailey wants to thank all the volunteers for their time, and also expressed gratitude for the financial support of Buckeye Bingo, the Optimist Club of Waco, Heart of Texas Region MHMR, Coca-Cola, Apex Productions, Dr Pepper, Alcoa, Baylor University, Texas Parks & Wildlife, VFW Post 6008, BugsDotCom, Tow King, and Blue Bell Ice Cream.
More trout stuff
A side note to Saturday’s fishing event – the estimated 1,500 trout left over will be divided and stocked into McGregor’s Amsler Park and Nora’s Pond at the Lake Waco Wetlands.
Light gear is recommended. Small trout hooks (#10) and split shots are available at sporting goods stores, and a small bobber is all you need to recognize a strike. Best natural baits include salmon eggs, cheese, kernel corn, and trout bites.
There’s a 5-fish limit on trout per angler per day, with no length limit. Trout are not a very hardy fish, and many will die simply from being hooked and reeled in, so culling isn’t a good strategy.
Anglers aged 16 and younger are not required to have a fishing license or freshwater fishing stamp, but if you’re 17 and up, you’ll need to be legal to fish. Plus, there’s a 2-pole per angler restriction at community fishing lakes.