When we first moved back to Central Texas, we’d regularly see and hear wild critters, including deer, wild turkey, quail, coyotes, opossum, and more at our place – including skunks that way too often gave our dogs a dose of warning from their business end.
But in the 20 years or so since we’ve been back, those encounters have dwindled to almost nothing. Highway and housing construction have made for more automobile traffic, habitat destruction, and people doing everyday things like mowing grass, grilling steaks, and other activities that tend to run off the wildlife that used to live there.
Recently, though, we’ve heard packs of coyotes yipping along during the night, and while I understand the distaste my rancher friends have for these wild canines, I still enjoy their sounds and the idea that they’re resilient enough to keep on going through the pressures.
Like during the mid to late fall with white-tailed deer, whose mating season pushed them out into the open like a 20 year-old college kid on a Saturday night, this is the coyote mating season, and they’re out there doing the business of making as many coyote pups as nature will allow.
Last weekend, I got a text from Clint Hood, whose grandson Cooper Wright has splashed the pages of the Tribune-Herald outdoors several times over the past year with his hunting accomplishments. Hood’s message included a photo of a coyote that had wobbled up to them after having escaped from a snare trap, and the hunters put it out of its misery.
He said they’ve seen an increase in numbers of coyote, along with wild hogs, and his report lines up with those of several other landowners who say they’ve seen more of them on the move recently.
Wildlife biologist Josh Sears says the uptick in coyote sightings and nighttime serenades isn’t unusual. “The breeding period usually runs from the first of the year through March, with a two month gestation period,” he said. “That allows for pups to hit the ground in the spring or early summer.”
Sears says that while these wild canines are mostly monogamous, the rules can go out the window during mating season. “There’s usually an increase in movement and vocalizations at this time of year as the order of rank is determined within the pack.”
Despite the portrayal of coyotes from Warner Brothers as being dim-witted and easily-tricked, these creatures are amazingly wily. Sears describes them as highly elusive and adaptable, able to calculate complicated processes.
Like with deer during the rut, a coyote is less wary of danger during mating season, and their range can increase to include areas populated with humans, and to avoid attracting any unwanted visitors, Sears recommends that homeowners be aware of things that might attract a wayward coyote like outside pet food, unsecured garbage cans, bird feeders, and small pets that might be mistaken for prey.
Where, oh, where are the white stripes?
Kayak fishing guide John Gilbert (Brazos Kayak Fishing on Facebook) says he has been scouting area rivers for early white bass action, and on a trip to the Middle Bosque last week, he struck out, saying they’re not upstream yet. However, he switched to a Yum Baby Christie Critter on a Texas rig and caught a few nice largemouth from the crystal-clear water.
Fishing Event for Very Special People
The 32nd Annual Fishing Event for Very Special People is etched into the calendar for Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Heart O’ Texas Fairgrounds Creative Arts and Exhibits Building, located at 4601 Bosque in Waco. Admission, food, drinks, and all activities are free.
Carnival style games, sports, music, a dance contest, food and drinks, trout fishing, and other fun await people with disabilities and their families/caretakers.
Groups of 3 or more should call 254-752-8361 or 254-752-9152, or e-mail hoti.user@hotrmhmr.org, and provide the name of the organization, contact information, list of people (including staff) attending, and estimated time of arrival. Bailey also wants to caution people with seizure disorders that flashing lights will be in use.
Se habla fish?
Ever caught a fish and heard it make a strange sound? I’ve heard things like croaking, grinding, hissing, and grunting, among others. Fish don’t have vocal chords, but they are able to communicate using a variety of low-pitched sounds. Most of those sounds, like vibrating muscles against their swim bladder, can’t be detected unless you’re underwater – and unless you’re another fish.