Outdoors: Wild life — the otter side of the story
When my daughter was young, we would spend most summer mornings at the Cameron Park Zoo. We knew it inside and out, and Haley would lead me to her favorite places and animals.
She quickly struck up a friendship with the otters. We’d walk up to the exhibit and I’d scratch on the chicken wire that covered the gap above the thick glass aquarium facing. Even if the otters were sleeping, they’d hop up, slide into the water, and swim up to the glass to play with my kid.
I’d hand her my keys or some other shiny, clanky thing, and she’d go to work dragging it along her side of the glass while the otters swam in whichever pattern that she moved. Her ups, downs, loops, and full-out sprints across the enclosure were met in kind by the otters on the watery side of the glass. Bystanders laughed and got videos, and once, another kid even asked for her autograph.
Haley would routinely say how she wished she could have a pet otter, but she knew that wild animals don’t make good house pets – and besides, we didn’t have an aquarium that big at our house.
During those years, we also spent a good bit of time in canoes and kayaks paddling area rivers and creeks, and she was always on the lookout for an otter. We saw a lot of things, including a number of beavers that would swim alongside our paddles, inspecting them as if they were trying to figure out if we were somehow related.
I didn’t want to dash her hopes, but I didn’t think there were wild otters in Central Texas waters, despite some reports of sightings in the area, like several accounts of them darting through the rip-rap at Tradinghouse a dozen or so years ago. But a story I saw last week might spark her interest in getting back on the river to see if we can find an otter or two around here.
River otters are native to Texas, but because of the demand for pelts back in the 19th century, followed by habitat loss and water quality degradation, otters were virtually wiped out except in coastal areas and deep East Texas. But over the past decade or so, these amazing critters have been spreading westward and reclaiming habitats where they once thrived.
They’ve been documented as far inland and westward as the Hill Country, and as far north as the Wichita Falls area. Some have even been confirmed along the lower Rio Grande. They convey the exuberance of a kid on its first solo bike ride, and their mannerisms make people think of them like water puppies.
They occupy pretty much the same territory as beaver and nutria, but unlike a beaver, which can’t stand for water to be flowing, otters prefer a clear path for swimming and hunting. They’re expert hunters, feeding on fish, crustaceans, amphibians, snakes, and even birds. They look comical waddling along the ground, but once they’re in the water, they have the kind of strength and stealth that makes a sea lion look like Oliver Hardy trying to navigate an American Ninja Warrior course.
According to biologists, one of the dangers otters face is people mistaking them for beavers, which destroy trees, clog drainage pipes, and otherwise create nuisances for humans. I’ve known some folks who supplement their income by removing beavers and nutria from ranches, and they stay pretty busy dispatching beaver and nutria.
If you do spot an otter or two while spending a day on the water, make sure to enjoy them from a distance. No matter how cute and playful they seem, you shouldn’t be fooled. They’re wild animals with sharp teeth and claws, and they don’t care too much for human company.
Rain dampens dove hunts
Centex dove hunters are reporting that last week’s rains have left them high and dry, so to speak, when it comes to quality time afield. KWTX news anchor Gordon Collier said he hasn’t hunted since opening weekend, when he limited out all three days.
Since the rain started, hunters haven’t seen the numbers of birds flying that they did before, meaning either the rain pushed them out of the area or they’re not having to fly between food and water sources.
Collier added that during the Labor Day weekend, he saw more mourning doves than he has in years.
It’ll take a solid cold front or two to push birds from America’s heartland down to our area, but in the meantime, a growing number of hunters are shelving their shotguns and heading to their deer leases to fill feeders, make repairs on cabins, stock shelves, and otherwise prep for the opening of deer season. Archery hunters can start slinging arrows on the 29th of this month, and the opening of the general season is Nov. 3.
The wet conditions should enthuse waterfowl hunters, and wildlife biologists are predicting a solid outlook on teal, thanks to rainfall that will sprout forage necessary to attract and sustain these tasty birds.
Waterfowl breeding grounds in Canada and the norther U.S. states have experienced ideal conditions through the past month, sending teal into Texas earlier than normal. The 16-day statewide early teal season in Texas runs from this weekend through Sept. 30. The daily bag limit on teal is 6, with a possession limit of 18.