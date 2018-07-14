I’ve seen some strange things in my five decades in this world, and politics aside, some of the most interesting have happened while I had a fishing pole in my hands.
On two separate occasions, I personally watched my dad reel in fish – hooked in the mouth – that were already dead. I saw family friend Bernie Machovsky go into the water up to his neck to retrieve a fishing pole that a fish had dragged in, only to be dive-bombed by an osprey that mistook him for a turtle (even though Bernie looks very little like a turtle). Fortunately, the bird recognized its mistake at the last second and crashed-and-splashed a foot away from the surprised angler.
If you fish long enough, you’re likely to catch something memorable – even if it doesn’t have fins and gills. Last week, I posed a question to anglers about the strangest things they’ve ever reeled in, and here’s what they said.
Anglers reported catching a red and white checkered tablecloth, a lure that the guy had lost 6 months earlier, automobile tires. A fisherman lost his own rod and reel twice and caught it back both times. There have been empty beer cans, cooking pans and utensils, lanterns, weapons, a variety of automobile parts, a lot of undergarments. Then there was a television, a pitchfork, knives and guns, license plates, a number of tree limbs a treasure of broken-off baits (and sometimes fish). We’ve caught sunglasses, fish baskets and stringers of fish, a tent, a shopping cart, swim goggles and fins, rocks and shells, a boat ladder, shoes and boots, diapers. One caught a rod and reel with another fish on the hook (plus the fish he had hooked). Reports of a trolling motor, a partial 6 pack of beer, a lamp, dolls and other toys, a lawn chair, a bike, a construction cone were given. Finally, shirts and pants, a hammer, cellphones, a kite, and a prosthetic leg caught years ago at the low-water dam in Waco.
Freshwater eels and mollusks surprised a number of anglers, as did a bat that hit a fly-fisherman’s bait. One woman reported a sea louse the size of a human foot, while another fisherman reeled in an agitated alligator. Several birds, including a hawk, duck, seagull, and pelican, were accidentally hooked.
On the seamier side, a few tales of illicit, illegal, and “personal entertainment” products that can’t be detailed in this column were also reported caught, along with the remains of humans and animals caught from waters in Texas and elsewhere.
Some of these things just happened naturally; some (like the trolling motor that probably wasn’t affixed securely to the boat) were results of accidents; some were likely tossed into the water to cover illegal activities; but too many of these catches were there because of just plain littering – either careless or intentional.
Even though a lot of these stories are interesting and entertaining, nobody wants to walk along a lake shore or river bank and see somebody else’s trash left behind. A lot of anglers are joining forces to raise awareness and action to keep our lakes and streams cleaner, and if you’re interested in pitching in, check out “Group W Bench” Litter Patrol on Facebook to find opportunities to serve our community – you’ll do some good and meet some great folks.
That’s no catfish. . .
I love seeing kids catching fish, and when I recently saw a photo of area youngster Chris Battles – a kid I’ve known for a few years – holding a big catfish, it brought a smile to my face.
Battles fishes with his grandfather, Chris Macias, at least once a week, and recently, they were set up at Lake Waco, armed with cut shad and perch for bait as they targeted the lake’s vibrant and ever-improving catfish population.
“We were going for some big ones,” Macias said, “and it didn’t take long before Chris’ line got hit hard.” Battles set the hook and yelled to his grandfather that he thought he had a big cat hooked, but as he worked the fish closer, he saw it was a monster-sized bass.
The hand-held scales recorded the fish at 8 pounds, 13 ounces and it measured nearly 27 inches in length. They talked about what to do with it, and after some confusing information and a store having official scales closing before they could get there to weigh it, the fish died.
However, Macias said they were planning to have the fish mounted anyway – it was his grandson’s personal best, and bass that size might be a once-in-a-lifetime happening. When he’s not fishing with Macias, Battles hits the water with his dad David, who is helping his son make memories and fill skillets.