Fishing used to be in the recreation rotation for a lot of people. Back when I was a kid, pretty much everybody I knew went fishing once in a while, but today, if you survey a room full of kids, not many will say they’ve ever fished more than a couple of times, and even more report that they’ve ever been at all.
There are a number of reasons why participation in the outdoor sports is on the decline. Lake Waco, for example, used to have open shorelines and free entry to its parks. But today, most park visitors are either met with rusty pipe barriers, entrance fees, or other restrictions.
For decades, access to our lake has been taken away, with lake management officials citing budget cuts, safety, and other factors as reasons for closing off areas that used to be frequented by families and friends spending afternoons at the lake for fishing, swimming, picnics, and other activities.
Granted, there were a lot of people who were pigs. It was common to find trash, damaged facilities, stupid people getting drunk and causing trouble, and the like. And the cost for patrols, cleanup, and repairs went away when those rusty pipe barriers were sunk into the ground.
But if people want to make the occasional fishing trip part of their recreation rotation, they’ll find a way, and there are still some spots around Lake Waco for families to take their kids out for a day outdoors. Woodway Park, Bosque Park, Lake Brazos, Koehne Park, and a number of other places offer free access and good chances for success.
One major factor keeping parents from taking their kids fishing is that the parents were never taught how to fish, and they don’t want to get to the water and look foolish. Fishing skills are taught and learned, and not particularly common sense techniques that can be figured out instinctively. So if a parent was never taught, chances are they’re not going to risk looking like they don’t know what they’re doing in front of their kids. There are too many other options out there that don’t include likely embarrassment.
One of the reasons for me writing this column is to increase awareness of the outdoor sports and attract more people to the pastimes of fishing, shooting, camping, etc., and over the nearly 20 years I’ve appeared on these pages, I’ve heard back from a lot of folks who said it has worked.
There are plenty of things to learn when it comes to fishing, like tying knots, bait selection, figuring out the most likely spots to catch fish, identifying species, size and number regulations, cleaning and preparing fish for eating, and a lot of other stuff.
But with today’s technology and the widespread availability of internet resources, a parent can do a lot of self-educating ahead of time (plus, most sporting goods store employees are good about giving tips and other advice) – and even if you’re on the shoreline and forget how to tie a Palomar knot, a Youtube video is just seconds away.
A lot of people complain that technology has made kids soft by keeping them in the house on a device instead of outside playing, but used the right way, maybe technology could be the answer to getting families outdoors together again.
Guides advise
One almost sure-fire way to catch fish is to book a guide, and a number of them are contributors to the Tribune-Herald outdoor column. Some, like Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) have been sharing knowledge, tips, and tricks for more than 15 years, while others have recently joined the team.
One of those is Bubba Minchew (Bubba Minchew Guide Service/254-722-3441), who mainly fishes Waco and Limestone. Minchew says the shad spawn is on at area lakes, and you can find catfish up in the shallows gorging themselves.
“They’re in 1 to 2 feet of water on wind-blown banks,” he said. “The next few weeks will be a numbers game. With the influx of water from the last rains, the fish can be found in the current and in newly-flooded areas eating worms and insects.”
Guide Jason Weisberg (REEL Fishing Guide Service) is also relatively new to this column, and mainly fishes Belton and other lakes to our south,
Weisberg says the white bass run is done and sandies are back in the main lake. “Large schools can be found around wind-blown points, humps, and drop-offs,” he said. “Vertical jigging is the best way to catch them, but live shad will work, too.”
Hybrids are just now starting to get active, Weisberg says, with cut shad being the bait of choice. As the water temperatures warm up and stabilize, the bite will become more consistent.