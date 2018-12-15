Centex outdoorsman and wildlife biologist Josh Sears says the reports he’s heard on white-tailed deer hunting have been good, and those reports are supported by his first-hand encounters with some trophies in McLennan County in recent weeks.
“I’ve been surrounded by 150” trophies while hunting spike bucks,” he said. “My friend and I both bagged spikes, and although it’s been a little warm, it has been great hunting. We saw lots talking, chasing, and fighting.”
A number of other hunters have been finding big-bodied bucks and does on the move, as the December mating rituals kick into high gear. Hunting has been more challenging this season, thanks to a wetter fall keeping natural forage alive, but hunters who adjusted to the greener conditions by focusing their efforts on trails, rubs, scrapes, and other indicators, instead of setting up near feeders, have been rewarded with plenty to look at and shoot at.
Sears has also been duck hunting, and says he’s found, “fantastic fast food for the family.” Sears said he located good numbers of waterfowl, including substantial numbers of dabbling ducks over small spreads. “We’re seeing lots of mallards and wood ducks hitting early with widgeon, teal, and gadwall. We’re on a mission for cinnamon teal, but so far have only managed to get on the green and blue-winged.”
Sears added that he’s got no complaints, as all teal are welcome in his kitchen.
To complete a trifecta, Sears has also been hauling in good sized stripers at Whitney on crawfish-colored crankbaits and swim baits near the rocks during transition from muddy to clear conditions after the rains.
Area fishing good
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service on Facebook) says the fishing is good to excellent, whenever the wind isn’t blowing him off the lake. He’s catching limits using swim baits and slabs in 17 to 35 feet of water if the weather allows.
The birds are working big schools of stripers chasing big balls of shad around the main lake, but with colder temperatures comes higher water density, meaning sound carries further beneath the surface.
“If you see birds working a school of surface-feeding fish, the last thing you want to do is run into it with your big motor,” Yadon said. “The best thing to do is to cut off your engine and drift into the school. Any sound you make – even dropping a pair of pliers – can spook the fish and scatter them.”
Fish still bite in winter
Wintertime doesn’t mean the fishing shuts off. It might keep some fair-weather anglers inside, but the fish are still biting. Like their two-legged predators, fish are spending the cold months trying to keep enough fat on their bones to make it through to spring, and if you’re prepared to brave the sometimes harsh conditions, you can find them feeding most any time of day or night.
“Catfish continue to be found in shallow water,” said area catfisherman and fishing organizer Keith Rodriguez said. “Don’t let the colder weather keep you off the lake. Fish are hungry and ready for what you drop in the water.”
Omel Reyes caught a couple of big ones Saturday – weighing 31 and 35 punds – at Lake Waco on freshly-caught shad. Rodriguez recommends preserving shad by putting them in a bag over ice to keep them bloody, fresh, and oily. Putting them in water only degrades their effectiveness.
Trout season
I woke up Saturday morning and turned on the television, and had a flashback to the 1970s, when I was greeted by Bugs Bunny, Wile E. Coyote, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer J. Fudd, and others who kept me occupied while my parents slept late after a hard week of work.
One of the major questions posed at the time was whether it was duck season or wabbit season, and I never could quite figure it out, even though Bugs made a compelling argument, causing Elmer to blast Daffy’s bill sideways with a shotgun.
But right now, in Central Texas, it is trout season, thanks to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s winter trout stocking program. Thousands upon thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked through early spring in Texas community lakes and streams, and unlike my childhood days, you don’t have to travel far to catch a mess of these tasty fish.
My old friend Loren Lookingbill took his son Tanner on a trip last week, and you can find their story and picture in next week’s Tribune-Herald outdoor column.