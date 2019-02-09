Last week’s Jekyll and Hyde weather had Central Texans busting out the flip-flops to enjoy the 80-degree weather early in the week, and scrambling for the coats and knit caps to brace against 30-degree temps topped off with a dusting of winter precipitation at the end.
Somebody said it was like Mother Nature was driving along at 80 and saw a state trooper.
Despite the extreme weather swing, area anglers have been out on the water chasing after their favorite quarries, and most have reported decent to good outcomes. I made a scouting run Friday afternoon and saw quite a few fishermen wetting lines in the sleet. All reported either catching fish or getting bites.
With it being February, the annual white bass spawning run is on the minds of a lot of Central Texan anglers. This is the time of year when the fish stage up at the mouths of rivers in preparation for their swim upstream to lay and fertilize eggs before returning to the lake.
These fish need a decent stream flow to successfully spawn, and typically wait for a moderate rainfall teamed with mild temperatures to start their journey. Once the eggs are fertile, they are carried by the current downstream toward the lake. If they sink to the bottom, they can be covered by mud or other silt and suffocate.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac pretty much predicted the warm weather turning to cold and rainy that we’ve just been experiencing, and their long term forecast calls for warming and moderate temperatures with slightly above-average temperatures and below average precipitation.
Not all white bass make the pilgrimage though, as some choose to stay in the main lake and do the business of making baby bass on wind-blown points or at other areas suitable for keeping eggs afloat and moving until they hatch. But thousands upon thousands will school up and make the long journey upstream to beyond where a lot of people would imagine they could get to.
I’ve personally seen huge schools of whites pushing their way through shallow, rocky areas covered only by a few inches of rushing water. Their numbers are as impressive as their determination. Whites are a schooling fish, and if you catch one, there’s a good chance that dozens or hundreds more watched the fight.
They’ll bite a variety of baits, including crankbaits, small spinnerbaits, slabs, twist-tail jigs, and other artificial lures, but if you can get your hands on a bucket of ghost minnows, you’ll almost be guaranteed a limit. I’ve also seen fly-fishermen doing well using tied flies.
Guide Jason Weisberg (REEL Fishing Guide Service) says that rising water temperatures should push whites, hybrids, and striped bass into the river systems soon. “Bank fishermen, get ready – it’s almost your time,” he said. “White bass can be caught all year long by boat, but the spawn or ‘run’ is about the only consistent time bank fishermen will have luck.
There’s a 10-inch minimum limit on white bass, also known as sand bass, and a 25 fish limit per angler per day in Texas.
Singin’ the blues
Lake Waco is yielding more and more big blue catfish, thanks in great part to the slot limit that was introduced by TPWD a decade ago. Under the slot regulation, anglers can harvest up to 25 blue cats that measure between 12 and 30 inches per day, but only one that’s 45 inches or larger. Anything between 30 and 45 inches must be put back into the water. The combined daily bag limit for blue and channel cats is 25 fish.
Centex Angler Keith Rodriguez hauled in another slot blue last week while fishing at Lake Waco, a horse that weighed 45 pounds and measured 44.5 inches long. “I caught it in my hybrid and white bass spot,” Rodriguez said. “I cut up a big gizzard shad and stuck a big center chunk on the hook, and let it ride off in the current.”
He was anchored, and the wind and water took the bait to his left. “After a while, I was about to reel up the poles, but noticed that rod was bent just like it was hung on a stump,” he said.
He’s caught a lot of big fish before, and just in case, he picked up the rod and set the hook. Better to break off a rig than to miss a monster, and his thinking paid off – it wasn’t a stump at all.
“It was about 40 yards from me and it came to the top and jumped out of the water,” said Rodriguez. “It was then that I saw the dark blue tail and got happy like a kid on Christmas.”
He said it took three tries to net the fish before they could get it aboard since it was too big to scoop up.