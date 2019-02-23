I smacked dead my first mosquito of 2019 on Friday evening. It’s only February, but you can smell freshly-cut grass clippings in the air instead of fireplace smoke, and people are walking around in shorts and flip-flops like it’s summertime.
This year, things that are usually pretty predictable — like planting your garden or crops so the last freeze doesn’t make you start over — are going to be a tougher call. But when you look at the weather forecast for this week and beyond, the warmer than average temperatures and higher than average rainfall predictions should kick-start the beginning of the white bass spawning run and the emergence of snakes.
A number of anglers to our south are already finding white bass making their way from main lakes upstream to their annual spawning waters, and while a few have been caught around here in the past week, most anglers report that the biggest numbers are still staging at the mouths of rivers waiting for the right combination of water temperature and stream flow.
Some males have been making their scouting runs upstream, but with tributaries holding good amounts of water and temperatures holding in the mild to warm range, this week should see more beginning the run upstream.
But if your sights are set on catfish, largemouth, crappie, or hybrids, those species are also producing decent to good results. Waco angler Keith Rodriguez says the morning bite has been best for him, with good numbers of catfish and hybrids falling for cut bait and ghost minnows.
He and his buddy Willie Davis have had a string of good outings hauling in some blue cats — including some nice slot blue cats — and Rodriguez took home some chunky hybrids for the skillet on Saturday.
He opted to avoid the high winds blowing through Central Texas on Saturday morning in favor of a bank-fishing trip. “I caught a 22-pound blue on a big chunk of cut bait in 20 feet of water off the bank,” he said. “But the hybrids fought harder.”
John Gilbert of Brazos Kayak Fishing reported that last week’s colder temps pushed white bass back down to the staging areas at the mouths of rivers, but during his test runs, he and his clients caught a decent number of largemouth bass in the pre-spawn pattern.
If you’ve never fished from a kayak, you should give it a try. You can go anywhere in a river a bass boat can and then some. Plus, you have the advantage of stealth. A kayak or canoe’s approach is virtually silent, so fish won’t even know you’re there until they’re watching you take them off the hook.
Deer, ducks and turkeys
Congratulations to Tribune-Herald outdoor column contributor Josh Sears, a wildlife biologist and avid outdoorsman who has both been featured for his hunting and fishing achievements and his expert advice over the years. He and his wife are expecting their first child, who will surely make his mark on the outdoor world as well.
As busy as he is, Sears still managed to offer a recap of last year’s hunting seasons. “The white-tailed deer season was good, harvest numbers were average to above average, and weights were typical,” he said. “Duck season was more of a bust, though. It was tough to find consistency throughout the region.”
He said his friend and duck hunting expert Damian Power (Texas Power Outdoors) told him that several of his outfits drove thousands of miles and came up empty handed. “Waterfowl migrations are extremely fickle, and Damian said that the seasonal movement may just now be underway. He also said that duck season from Kentucky to Arkansas and everywhere west of the Mississippi was terrible.”
Sears also offered a forecast for Rio Grande turkey, saying his scouting has indicated good numbers of birds and lush habitats throughout Central Texas, adding that he’s seen rafters (groups of turkeys) in the 50’s.
The general spring season for Rio Grande turkey runs from March 17-April 29.