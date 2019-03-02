It’s March, and spring might be right around the corner, but the next couple of days will make that corner seem a long way off.
We’ve already had enough springtime-like weather for area trees to start budding, and late last week, I spotted my first bluebonnets of the year along the Highway 84 roadside heading into Woodway.
And while the buds and blooms are in for a chill, the cooler temps will likely delay the onset of the annual white bass spawning run, as fish that were making their migration upstream will likely head back toward the areas nearer the main lake until conditions are better suited to their task.
Area fishing guide John Gilbert of Brazos Kayak Fishing (Facebook) says he got reports of kayak anglers catching whites on the Middle Bosque late last week about an hour before sunset, but roller coaster temperatures had both fish and fishermen off balance.
Anglers to the south, where the water temperatures have been warmer, are catching more fish in rivers, and Gilbert said he had gotten reports that the Navasota River was producing good catches. As for his results, he continues to catch some largemouth bass and sunfish while paddling area streams.
A little further up the road, Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says the striped bass are still in their winter pattern, with huge schools of fish on the prowl chasing threadfin shad around the lake.
“They’re really not relating to much structure, so they’re pretty hard to find,” said Yadon. “We’re mainly finding them in and along channels, but I haven’t found them in the same place two days in a row for a while.”
He added that if you’re willing to work for it, you can still catch your limits. He’s using swim baits and dead-sticking flukes – chartreuse on overcast days, and white or pearl-colored on sunny days, and has caught good limits of quality fish in the past week.
“When you find them, they’re eating everything you stick in the water,” he said. They’re really hungry, and if you’re stealthy enough, you can fill the box.” He stresses that approaching a school of fish quietly is key to keeping them around, as cold, dense water carries sound more efficiently than warm water. Even a dropped pair of pliers can cause enough disturbance to scatter a school.
Banking on small rods
Krazy Eye Fishing will host a bank-fishing tournament March 23 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodway Park. This is a “small pole” tournament, and each fishing rod used must measure less than 42 inches in length.
Cost for adults is $15 (2 pole limit) and kids under the age of 13 can fish for $5 (1 pole limit.) There’s a big fish pot option for $5, and the heaviest weight of 5 fish – of any species – will take home the grand prize.
Stay tuned for more information.
Turkey correction
Correction from last week’s column — the general spring season for Rio Grande turkey runs from March 30 – May 12.