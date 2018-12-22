Grilled trout isn’t typically part of Central Texas table fare at Christmas, but if you’re tired of turkey or other traditional meals and snacks, there are thousands of tasty rainbow trout waiting for your hook at community lakes and streams across our area.
Texas Parks & Wildlife biologists are busy stocking trout this winter, and if you’ve never eaten trout, you might want to give it a shot – and you won’t be disappointed.
Centex outdoorsman Loren Lookingbill has been taking his son Tanner trout fishing in recent weeks. They’ve been fishing at McGregor’s Amsler Park, and they’ve caught quick limits on Berkley PowerBait, fishing the bottom with about a 1-foot leader with the bait floating above. Lookingbill said others were also catching fish on kernel corn.
Tanner, who has a solid foundation in the outdoor sports, commented to his dad that it took longer to drive to the lake than it did to catch their limit. Way to go, Loren. Keep the lines wet.
Amsler Park and Waco’s Buena Vista Lake are regularly being stocked, along with 4 water bodies in Bell County, 2 in Limestone County, and a number of others in places within a short drive from Waco.
Check the TPWD website for stocking locations and dates.
Deer, oh, deer
Centex deer hunters are finding some whopper bucks with impressive racks and big-bodied does on the hoof throughout the area as they pursue each other to scratch that itch of making a bunch of baby white-tails.
I’ve gotten reports both from Hill Country hunters and those who stay closer to home, and almost everybody in the blinds is saying they have their choice of which quality deer to take to the processor.
Some of the best sightings have been right here in McLennan and surrounding counties – and while high-fence ranches are nearly always going to offer trophies, thanks to herd management techniques like selective breeding and intensive feeding programs – there has been a spike in the number of accounts describing monster bucks on low-fence and public hunting areas.
If you’re looking for an economical hunting opportunity, you can purchase a $48 Public Hunting Permit in addition to your hunting license. This permit opens up nearly a million acres of public and privately-owned land, a significant number of which are located in Central Texas.
Local lakes immune to shutdowns --sort of
Lake Waco Corps of Engineers’ Jeff Boutwell reported on Friday that lakes in our region will not be negatively impacted by the partial government shutdown. Normal operations will continue with the exception of offices being closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Former Central Texan and current beach resident Tyler Thorsen says results are mixed at the Texas coast during the shutdown. Officials are saying national parks like the Padre Island National Seashore will remain as accessible as possible, with PINS roads, lookouts and trails staying open, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.
It’s a sure bet that law enforcement patrols will be on duty, but public information, restroom maintenance, trash collection, and other services will be on hold.
In a related story, Thorsen says the Pompano bite window is so wide open that Santa and all his reindeer could fit through it.
Rattlers on the loose
Higher than normal temperatures are finding some folks doing their last minute gift shopping in shorts, and the warm conditions also have snakes on the move. I’ve seen several photos from people who have encountered rattlesnakes, and even heard from a friend that one of her dogs was bitten by a rattler on Saturday.
If you’re taking advantage of the nice weather to get outdoors, or if you’re deer hunting and don’t normally have to worry about encountering rattlesnakes this time of year, make sure to keep a wary eye to the ground.
I had a false alarm Friday night when I walked up on a patch of new vegetation that, in the full moonlight, looked a whole lot like a coiled-up rattlesnake. I won’t report the words I said, but I would like to note that I set a personal best vertical jump record.
State champions and the outdoors
Andy McNew first made his appearance in the Tribune-Herald outdoor column when he was in junior high, and his outdoor accomplishments have been chronicled through high school, college, and beyond. He was featured earlier this year after catching a 9-plus pound largemouth he cranked in at Tradinghouse.
His latest achievement isn’t outdoor-related (unless the roof was open at Cowboys Stadium on Friday night when La Vega won another state football championship trophy) – but I want to congratulate him for helping the Pirates bring home a ‘ship in his first year of coaching.