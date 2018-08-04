It’s a great time of year for sportsmen — preseason football season started last week, and area hunters have also been busy, from the increasing sounds of gunshots in the area, taking target practice in preparation for opening day of dove season Sept. 1.
If you’re new to the area or if you’re one of the growing number of hunters who have lost their hunting grounds to housing developments, zoning ordinances, or other factors, you don’t have to let your weapons gather dust this fall. Texas offers a number of options for public hunting access to those looking for a place to go.
The sure-fire way to get a place to hunt is by purchasing the Annual Public Hunting Permit. The $48 cost in addition to the hunting license allows walk-in hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and other recreation in close to 200 hunting areas and more than 1 million acres – including wildlife management areas, state parks, and lands leased from private landowners. You can hunt for deer, dove, quail, waterfowl, feral hogs, and small game with the APH.
Drawn Hunts are another public hunting option, with entries costing up to $10 each. These offer 49 hunt categories on both public and private lands and include white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, and exotics. Some hunters will get their names drawn to hunt federal wildlife refuges and forests.
Another drawn hunt option is the Big Time Texas Hunts. These premium hunts cost $9 per online entry and winners will get fully guided trips with food and lodging, plus on-site transportation. Some of the hunts feature antelope, bighorn sheep, pronghorn deer, white-tailed bucks, axis, gemsbok, oryx, alligator, waterfowl, and wild hogs, among others.
This isn’t the world my grandfather grew up in where you either had land or knew somebody who’d let you hunt theirs as long as you didn’t shoot their cattle. Today’s hunting realities force many hunters to either pay high lease fees, hire an outfitter, get lucky and have their names drawn from a hat, or just hope for an invitation.
Check the TPWD website for information on deadlines, regulations, and other aspects of public hunting in Texas.
The trout line
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service/Facebook) says it’s a good time to be alive and a striper guide. “Fishing has been wide open,” he said. “We’re catching schooling fish on topwaters and the live bait bite is crazy good.”
“The shad hatch is getting big enough that stripers and sand bass are blowing up in big schools all over the lake, and we’re catching them on Pencil Poppers and Chug Bugs just as fast as we can get a cast into the school,” he said, adding that he still sees people getting carried away by their excitement about seeing an acre-sized school of fish smashing the surface and barreling in full-speed.
“It’s amazing,” he said, “how a little stealth and patience can fill up a fish box.”
The live bait bite is producing daily limits of fish, some measuring into the 30-inch class. Yadon says to look for underwater humps where fish will likely be congregated. “Not just any hump will work, though,” he said. “Find the ones located near deep water access like channels. The humps located on flats won’t produce this time of year.”
The water temperature in the mornings is pushing upward toward the 90 degree mark, and Yadon says it’s a bad time of year for catch-and-release. “If you can get in the 18 to 19-inchers pretty quickly and get them back into the water, they’ll probably survive, but a big fish that puts up any kind of fight won’t survive if you release it.”
Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame
The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is accepting nominations for next year’s class through November 1.
“Since 1997, the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame has recognized 34 outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions to Texas fishing,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “There are undoubtedly many, many more who deserve recognition for their efforts. Please help raise their profile by nominating them for the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.”
Nominees will be evaluated by the 10 members of the committee, which is made up of anglers, industry professionals and organizations in Texas freshwater fishing. Inductees will be chosen based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and impact.
Winners will be announced next spring and will be presented with their awards in a special ceremony during Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament held May 2-6, 2019.
Current hall-of-famers include Floyd Mabry, Nick Crème, former Tribune-Herald outdoor writer Earl Golding, Sugar Ferris, Tommy Martin, and the late and legendary Charlie Pack, who honored me by inviting me to his induction ceremony in 2008.
The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Its mission is to “recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness and participation in the sport of fishing.”
Nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling 903-676-2277.