Science is an amazing thing. Systematic observation and analysis isn’t perfect, but overwhelmingly, it trumps gut feelings.
Science is the main reason why Lake Waco anglers keep catching bigger and bigger blue catfish and other species, thanks to the diligent work being done by the Texas Parks & Wildlife fisheries biologists that stock and monitor our state’s lakes and streams.
At Lake Waco, the blue catfish length limit is a 30- to 45-inch slot. Blue catfish 30 inches and less or 45 inches or greater in length may be retained. Only one blue catfish 45 inches or greater may be kept each day.
The latest Lake Waco blue catfish record was broken last week by Matt Voorhies while fishing with guide Bubba Minchew, who can be contacted via Facebook or at 254-744-3441).
Voorhies and Minchew took a quick afternoon trip last week on the north end of the lake, and were fishing in the shallows using cut bait. “We caught our fish in eight feet of water on cut buffalo,” Minchew said. “I’d been catching some slot fish in the area, and told Matt that there weren’t usually many fish there, but if you catch one, it’s going to be a good one.”
When the fish hit, they knew it was a big fish, and once it was in the boat, they measured it at 47 inches long with a 32 inch girth. They weighed it at the Cabela’s official scales, where it tipped the needle to the 56.14 mark. They submitted the paperwork to qualify it as a water body record and released the fish in good shape back into the lake.
King of the catfish
Catfishing legend Danny King (dannykingbait.com) says it’s the time of year when the water is warming, with on-and-off rains, which means the fish will be moving from deeper to shallower waters to feed on about anything they can get their jaws on.
“They’re putting on weight to get ready for the spawn later this spring,” he said. “When water temperatures stabilize at 70 degrees or above for a couple of weeks, they’ll start to spawn.”
He said the warming waters will be a good time for bank fishermen since the fish are moving into the shallows. He also urges anglers to release any big fish they catch to let them get back to the business of making more catfish babies.
I can attest that King’s catfish baits are proven producers, and a number of them are available at area sporting goods stores.
A crappie tournament
The Waco Bass Club is hosting its 49th Annual Lake Waco Crappie Tournament on Saturday. Headquarters will be at Speegleville Park, and flyers can be found at Academy stores in Waco and Temple, plus other area sporting goods stores.
For more information, call Ron Company at 254-366-6636.
More crappie news
Mark your calendars for the 2nd annual Crappie King Kids Fishing Day benefitting Autism Awareness on May 18 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Lake Waco’s Twin Bridges Pavilion. There’s more than just fishing, including a rock climbing wall, inflatables, snow cone machine, face painting, lure making, food trucks, and live music courtesy of the Gordon Collier Band.
Sponsors and boat captains are welcomed. For more information, call Greg Culverhouse at 254-722-2931.
Oh, the weather outside is . . .
In the old days, you had to rely on your wits to know when weather conditions could threaten your safety on the water or in the woods. Most outdoorsmen can tell you at least a few stories about storms sneaking up on them while they were fishing or hunting.
But these days, everybody has so much information in the palms of our hands that those adrenaline-blasting surprises shouldn’t have to happen.
This is a time of year when the weather can flip from fair to deadly within a half hour. Make sure you have a weather app on your cell phone or a weather radio on your boat.
Those old stories are entertaining, but with our modern technology, we don’t need to live through those hairy rides across the lake dodging lightning strikes anymore.