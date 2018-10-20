I could’ve sworn I heard Johnny Cash’s voice last week, asking, “How high’s the water?” In the course of seven days, Lake Waco’s water level has risen more than 20 feet – and rising.
The drought of 2018 – among the worst ever recorded in this area – is officially over, but now, worries of too much of what was being prayed for is taking over as a point of concern.
It reminds me of a kid’s book I had growing up about a guy who had a mouse in his house, so to get rid of it, he got cats. The cats did their job, but then he was overrun with cats, so he got dogs. The story continued until he had to bring elephants in to get rid of the lions, and then got a mouse to scare away the elephants.
I’m not sure if elephants are afraid of mice or not, but the moral of the story is to be careful what you wish for. (Of course, I just found out there’s over a billion dollars out there for a winning lottery ticket, so I’m gonna wish for a lot of money and take my chances.)
The drought-busting rains have caused extensive flood damage, as well as a number of deaths and injuries, and more rain is expected over the next few days. Flood control engineers are working overtime to calculate release and retention rates to minimize harmful effects to communities downstream, and in the meantime, it has been determined that Lake Waco’s flood gates will remain closed until Lake Whitney’s release into the Brazos can be reduced.
Not only are the threats to life and property still potentially deadly and destructive, but there are also folks whose livelihoods depend on our lakes and rivers. With parks and boat ramps closed, fishing guides either have to sit out their scheduled trips or find other ways onto the water. As Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon said during a similar situation several years back, “Just because the parks are closed doesn’t mean the lake is.”
Recreational and competitive anglers are also looking for alternate plans, including organizers of the Texas Farm Bureau South 40 Trail. A couple of weeks ago, it was decided that the second stop on the tournament series, the Oct. 27 tourney at Lake Limestone, would have to be moved to Lake Whitney because of Limestone’s low lake level. Limestone was only at 73% capacity and ramp conditions had organizers worried about safety and liability.
Fast-forward a little, and even with Whitney engineers releasing water, the lake is still 8 feet high and rising. So another change of venue has been decided – and back to Limestone they’ll go. Limestone, ironically, is now the only area lake that will likely be open for business by next weekend, and by then, it should be at normal level.
Wherever you’re fishing, be aware and use caution – there’s a lot of floating debris, and even some limbs and tree trunks that are so waterlogged that they are suspended just below the surface. Plus, the chocolate milk-colored water doesn’t allow much visibility past about 3 inches down.
On the up side, newly-flooded areas are great places to fish if you can reach them. All the bugs, worms, crawfish, and other fish favorites are out of the flooded ground and in the open, and predator fish are smart enough to know where to go for easy meals. It’s a great time to have a kayak or canoe – you can launch from about anywhere and get into spots that a bass boat can’t.
Catfishermen are reporting good catches in the high, muddy waters of area lakes and streams, and fishing should be particularly good with the steady flow of the Brazos through Waco. Even after the flow from Whitney’s discharge drops, Lake Waco will be on standby to release its own floodwaters, so catfish conditions should be favorable for a while.
Once lake levels stabilize and ramps reopen, the blue cat bite should be red hot. Cooler water temperatures typically send blues to open water, and drifting with cut shad should be productive for the next month or more.
Lighting up the dark
People aren’t the only ones being displaced by the flooding, and a lot of snakes, raccoons, and other wildlife that live near shorelines have been pushed further from their homes – and closer to ours.
With shortening daylight hours, more people will be leaving for work or school in the dark. Using a headlamp or your phone’s flashlight on the way out the door might keep you from meeting the business end of a skunk or snake making its way to drier ground.