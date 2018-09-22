The north wind came in like it had been watching the calendar as the first day of fall really felt seasonal on Saturday. My morning sabbatical to watch night turn into day didn’t find any dove hunters in the wet fields – at least within earshot – but as the skies lightened, copious numbers of dove were on the wing.
As cold fronts push southward, they bring with them more and more dove and other migratory birds, and hunting prospects should be looking up as more fronts arrive with birds in tow.
Deer hunters are prepping for what looks to be a productive season, but a healthy crop of acorns and other forage will test hunters’ skills. With plenty to eat naturally, deer won’t be as dependent on feeders for their daily bread, so hunters will have to determine movement patterns and set up their blinds in those areas.
TPWD biologists say there are plenty of deer out there, thanks to good carryover numbers from previous years paired with higher than average fawn crops over the past couple years. You can also expect to find bucks with quality horns, as timely rains through spring and summer kept them feeding on greenery that promotes body and antler growth.
Archery season starts Saturday, followed by a “youth-only” season the weekend of Oct. 27-28, and the opening of the general deer season on Nov. 3. Rio Grande turkey season corresponds with deer season.
Fall time and the fishin’ is easy
Lake Waco fishing guide Greg Culverhouse (254-722-2931) reports that the lake’s rain-cooled water has heated up the bite. “The fish are feeding heavily to add body mass for the winter,” he said. “Fish are holding on brush anywhere from 8 to 20 feet, and you can sometimes find them suspended above structure in 8 to 10 feet of water.”
Culverhouse is using both live and artificial bait suspended and with little to no bait movement. He added that if you’re fishing jigs, use a 1/16th ounce bait tipped with a crappie nibble and use a slow descent because they’ll hit it on the way down.
A little bit up the road at Lake Whitney, guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service on Facebook) is still ridding the lake of those menacing striped bass one limit at a time.
“Whitney is going through transitional period right now,” Yadon said. “Fish are moving into shallower water, which happens during fall when temperatures cool. The bait fish will move shallower and the big fish will follow them.”
Yadon says he’s starting to catch some stripers on topwaters – mostly on cloudy days or during early morning low-light conditions, but adds that as things take shape into the fall pattern, the topwater bite will become more consistent.
He reports that some of the females he has cleaned recently have already started producing eggs for the spawn next spring. “They normally spawn in April, so between now and then, they’ll be building eggs and that means they’ll be feeding ravenously to get enough calories to get through winter and support their eggs,” he said.
Fall striper fishing on Whitney means big schools of fish chasing big balls of shad around the lake, and Yadon says as the cold fronts move through, they’ll bring gulls in for the winter. “The gulls make it a lot easier to catch fish,” he said. “They point the way to the big schools.”
Having a good pair of binoculars is essential when you’re scanning the lake for gulls that are bunching up over a school of feeding fish. They’ll start swirling and squawking and dive-bombing the water’s surface to capture injured bait fish that are being forced to the surface by swarming predators below. It’s an impressive sight to see and it’ll get your adrenaline surging. Have patience, though, and don’t blast your way into the action or you’ll scatter the fish and birds alike. Drift in and make long casts for best results.
Critter sightings
In Austin, word of someone finding a rabid bat won’t even get a mention on the evening news. The Austin area is home to millions of bats, and the Congress Avenue Bridge houses a large colony that serves as a tourist attraction during the warm months. People from all over gather daily at dusk to witness the million or so bats drop down from underneath the bridge and trail off into the distance like a giant black ribbon blowing through the sky.
To many people’s surprise, the Waco area is also home to bats, but since there’s not a well-known concentration of them for folks to go out and watch fly into the darkness in search of insects, most people in this area never see one.
I’ve seen the occasional bat or two flitting around our place over the years, but this summer was so dry that we didn’t have enough mosquitoes around to keep a bat interested.
Speaking of wildlife sightings, late last week, I spotted a grey fox crossing the street from Crestview Park into the parking lot of a private school. A pickup in front of me stopped to let it cross, and it went between our two vehicles – then stopped and stared at us with its back arched as we drove on.
Grey foxes are typically nocturnal, but I’ve seen them chasing each other around in the daylight during mating season. I don’t know what this one was up to, but I hope it finds its way back to the countryside.
Bats, foxes, raccoons, and other wild critters can be found in most neighborhoods in Waco. Most are nocturnal and you’ll never know they were there, but if you do see one, admire it from a distance. Not only do they not make good pets, but they could be rabid.