When my daughter was born 16 years ago, things were a little bumpy. She was born 5 months prematurely, and when she arrived, she had some breathing issues that landed her in the neo-natal ICU for a day and a half.
When I got back to work, I told my friend Randy, who’s a psychologist, about it, and how I couldn’t shake the image of her eyes looking at me as they hurried her out of the birth room. He said that’s called a “flashbulb moment” – much like the phantom image that stays in your eyes after somebody flashes a picture in your face.
Unlike a photo flash, though, the image of her eyeballing me from the nurse’s arms still comes back whenever I think about it. Thankfully, she turned out ok, and if you know her, you’ll agree she turned out more than just ok.
Most flashbulb moments are negative ones, but since learning about it, I’ve made a conscious effort to snapshot good events into my brain, too. I remember a number of flashes from the last fishing trip I took with my dad, among other bright spots in my life.
When I saw Keith Rodriguez’s social media post about a recent fishing outing with his dad, those mental snapshots came back to me. Rodriguez arranged for the Corps of Engineers to open the gates to Lacy Point so he and his family could take his dad Lupe on a fishing trip to the spot where he had taken them from the time they were in diapers.
Lupe is a wheelchair-bound veteran dealing with the last stage of kidney disease, and Keith said the day was perfect. “It’s like the fish gods knew he was coming for one final trip, and they turned the bite on.” Lupe even caught the day’s first fish.
Lupe grew up fishing Lake Waco back in the old days, and has seen a lot of changes over the years, and he has taught his family the ins and outs of catching fish there. It had been a decade since he had been to his old fishing spot, and the trip was a surprise party for him.
“My dad made me into the man and the fisherman I am today,” Keith said.
Wishes for comfort and peace in Lupe Rodriguez’s last days.
Stripers in Whitney
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service on Facebook) is back from the coast and didn’t even break stride in getting back to limiting out on stripers.
“Fishing is still wide open on Whitney,” he said. “The water temperature is about 85 degrees on average and we’re seeing a pretty hard thermocline, which makes it easier to pinpoint where they’re at.”
Yadon recommends fishing live shad along channel edges and humps in 32 to 34 feet of water, making sure to keep an eye on your electronics to determine the depth of the thermocline, which is the level at which oxygen levels go from habitable to deadly for fish.
Why is a landlocked snake called a coral?
Wacoan Pam Dunlap recently had a surprise show up on her patio, as a contractor picked up a bag of moss and found a “red-and-yellow-kill-a-fellow” snake underneath.
Central Texas is home to four venomous snake species – rattlesnakes, water moccasins, copperheads, and coral snakes, and drought conditions (we are below half the normal rainfall totals for this time of year despite the spatterings we’ve had over the past few days) are causing snakes and other wildlife to head toward neighborhoods for comforts like sprinklers and pet water bowls.
“I thought it was our resident rat snake,” Dunlap said, “but when he moved a bucket, I saw it was a coral snake. We kept moving things around and finally it moved off into the grass.”
The contractor, George Fuentes, held the snake down with a plant stand while Dunlap put a bucket down in front of it, and when Fuentes released pressure, the snake slithered into the bucket. After a few photos, they released the snake into the woods behind the house.