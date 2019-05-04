It’s almost summer and the Texas coastline is about to be bombarded with tourists. The sand and salty surf attracts hundreds of thousands of people every summer, and if you’ve never had freshly caught and cooked seafood, you need to make the trip.
We’re less than a month away from the opening of the 2019 red snapper season, and anglers are already making their summer plans for trips to the coast. This year, there’s a wide open window for catching snapper starting June 1, and the open season spans 97 days in federal waters.
Even if you don’t head offshore in pursuit of red snapper, which is one of the best seafood meals you’ll ever eat, beach-goers will find a wide variety of species in a range of waters from passes, flats, bays, surf, and other coastal areas.
Capt. Joey Farah (Joey Farah’s Backwater Fishing Adventures) spoke on coastal fishing last week. He said the bait movements along the Coastal Bend bay systems are running later than normal this year, adding that strong southeast winds are pushing spring bull tides in with lots of shrimp and small bait fish. This typically takes place in March or April.
“With the schools of mullet and shrimp, gamefish like trout and drum have been flooding the flats and back bays,” Farah said. “My game plan for these windy days has been creeping up to a big structure and anchoring up, throwing shrimp and popping corks on the rocks in Baffin Bay.”
He says that trout and drum bites have been very consistent drifting soft plastics in the Laguna Madre. “Using live shrimp seems like a waste of effort at times,” he said, “with schools of hungry pin perch devouring the bait within seconds.”
He advises using small paddle-tail plastics on a quarter-ounce jig head.
Yipes, stripes
My second favorite fish to feast upon is the striped bass. Stripers are native to saltwater, but have been introduced to lakes and rivers with high enough salinity levels to survive and thrive.
And one of the best striper joints in the state is right here in Central Texas. Lake Whitney is on the Brazos River chain of lakes, along with Possum Kingdom and Granbury, and thanks to TPWD’s aggressive stocking program, these big, hard-fighting, and tasty fish can be found in Whitney by the millions.
Striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) spends his days harvesting limits of stripers, and says fishing has been amazing recently. “It’s been a slaughter fest day after day,” he said. “We’ve been catching limits and releasing a lot more, with a lot of fish weighing in the double-digits up to the mid-teens.”
He’s mainly fishing live bait in 30 feet of water around humps and channels, but says if you know where to look and can find shad spawning along the shoreline, the topwater bite is still kicking.
With all the rains, though, conditions are changing. “It’s like that old Johnny Cash song – the water’s 6 feet high and rising,” said Yadon, adding that a lot of the Corps of Engineers parks and ramps are closed.
But if you can get on the water, and there are a number of places to do that, you can still get in on some good fishing. “I don’t know how it could get any better than this,” Yadon said, “unless they were all 25-pounders.”
Taking stock of the new fish
Remember last winter when the Texas Parks & Wildlife biologists were filling area ponds and streams with rainbow trout? Well, times have changed, and now instead of trout, which are cold-water fish, they’re stocking channel catfish in many of the same places.
Community lakes are a great resource for folks who want to try out fishing or are occasional anglers, and with simple gear and a little patience, just about anybody can have success and even go home with a mess of fish for the frying pan.
Visit the TPWD website for locations and times for catfish stockings.
Kids Fishing Day
The 2nd annual Crappie King Kids Fishing Day benefitting Autism Awareness will happen on May 18 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Lake Waco’s Twin Bridges Pavilion. There will be more than just fishing – with features including a rock climbing wall, inflatables, snow cone machine, face painting, lure making, food trucks, and live music courtesy of the Gordon Collier Band.
Sponsors and boat captains are welcomed. For more information, call Greg Culverhouse at 254-722-2931.
Let's talk turkey
There’s still time to get in some last-minute turkey hunting in, as the spring season in the North Zone continues through May 12. There are plenty of gobblers around the area thanks to optimal conditions over the winter and early spring. Andy and Matt McNew recently bagged some toms to scratch their spring season hunting itch. I wonder if they’ve cooked them yet.