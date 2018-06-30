A lot of people bristle when they hear the word “regulation”, but just like the slot limit regulation on Lake Waco’s blue catfish creating more big blues and improving the population structure overall, the federal regulations imposed on red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico have also paid off big, with reports that in just 10 years, the 20 year projections have been exceeded.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon recently slipped into his saltwater shoes and motored to Port Aransas, where he found wide open fishing after recent rains had cooled water temperatures down and heated up the bite.
“The snapper bite is excellent,” Yadon said. “We found them in about 90 feet of water and 60 feet down, and were catching them on live pinfish. You put a pinfish down and he’s done.”
He also kept busy reeling in kingfish on Spanish sardines and pinfish, and caught his personal best king, which measured 5.5 feet in length.
The trout bite is good along the shore at night, Yadon said. He fished the pier and caught nice trout up to 30 inches freelining pinfish and mullet.
Redfish are being caught in good numbers on the East Flats on shrimp, and reds, pompano, trout, and sheepshead are coming in at the jetty, as well.
You really never know what you’ll find along the coast. I’ve seen coyotes and rattlesnakes in the dunes, and alligator wallows in the marshes, just to name a few odd sightings. Last week, Cassie Burleson, long-time journalism professor at Baylor, stopped at the Aransas Pass Wal-Mart and heard that she had just missed out on seeing an 8-foot alligator captured in the store’s parking lot.
“They never had greeters like that when I lived there,” Burleson said, adding it’s a great public relations move to get news coverage for the store. On a more serious note, she said the recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey continue along the coast, and they’re looking forward to the 4th of July tourist crowd to help with both an economic infusion and bringing back a sense of normalcy.
Fishing tourney for a cause
Cast for Kids is hosting another tournament on Lake Waco on Friday and Saturday to raise money and awareness for kids with special needs, as well as to get them on the water for a day of catching fish.
There will be an auction and dinner in addition to the celebrity pro-am tourney, and a lot of well-known names from the fishing world will be on hand.
For more information, visit www.castforkids.org.
Love and prayers for Louise
Wishes for comfort go out to Louise Abner, who became part of my family when I was in elementary school. She kept my brother and me while our parents were working, and was one of the people who helped build me into who I am – including taking me on a lot of fishing trips and teaching me to cook venison, rice pudding, and other stuff I still love today. She is in the hospital with cancer and other health issues, and could use some peace. Love you, Louise.