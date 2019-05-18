Tony Montoya reports that the big blues are still biting strong on the Brazos, and the multiple record-holder, unlike a lot of anglers who try to keep secret their locations, baits, techniques, etc., generously shares information so more people can find success.
He has been teaching his method for catching big catfish to others, and recently, those efforts paid off with two personal best blue catfish for people he’s been working with. Kayla Solomon caught her first catfish ever while learning from Montoya, and in addition to a small one, she fought a 30.46-pounder to shore.
Montoya’s youngest son Julian has also gotten in on the PBR (personal best record, not Pabst Blue Ribbon) action, reeling in a 37-pound blue while fishing with his dad.
Floods are great for catfishing
Catfishing legend Danny King (dannykingbait.com) says the flooding creates some inconveniences, but it makes catfishing great. “With all the high water up in the weeds, there’s a lot for catfish to feed on,” he said, adding that newly-flooded areas are loaded with insects and worms – and cats.
A recent trip he took to a lake north of here found flood conditions just like we’re experiencing around here, and they fished a flooded area in 2-3 feet of water. “We caught 21 fish that weighed from 4 to 7 pounds, and lost a lot more.”
Intense fishing
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) says his two biggest issues last week were launching his boat and catching bait, but after those two things were settled, the fishing was intense.
“It has been ridiculously good in all this high water,” he said. “We’ve had nice limits every day, and have caught a few over 30 inches each day.” Friday’s trip netted a pair of 34-inchers among the others.
“They’re just gobbling up the shad as fast as we can put them down there,” Yadon said. “It was pandemonium on Friday. We were down to fishing with only one rod. We had fish flopping all over the boat and rods that needed baiting, but as soon as I’d get a bait down, it’d get hit. I didn’t have time to re-bait another hook.
Lake levels had been dropping a few inches a day, but Saturday’s heavy rain will surely turn that trend around and bring another dose of floodwaters and debris. If you’re fortunate enough to get on the water, be smart and use caution.
Downside of flooding
I heard several reports last week from folks who live close to Lake Waco saying they’ve been finding snakes and other wildlife in their yards due to high water levels flushing them out to higher ground.
With Saturday’s heavy rainfall, area lakes and streams will continue to rise and push these critters further into residential areas. Keep your senses alert, wear a headlamp when out at night, and never put your hands or feet into places you can’t see.
Outdoor pancakes?
The 32nd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast is set for June 8 from 8-10:30 a.m., and on top of a delicious breakfast served by area media personalities, entertainers, and politicians benefitting a great cause, you’ll have the chance to bid on a variety of products and services (including a growing number of outdoor-related ones) at the silent auction.
In addition to guided fishing trips donated by guides Clay Yadon and Greg Culverhouse, kayak guide John Gilbert (Brazos Kayak Fishing) is contributing a trip for two valued at $250. To make a donation, call Joel Wright at 772-4644.
All money raised goes directly to the Stilwell Activity Fund, which is used to provide extras for residents and to support in-house projects aimed at improving the lives of retired teachers who live there.
Cost of the breakfast is $6 per person. For more information on the event, call Bob Lauck at 254-299-7133.