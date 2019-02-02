Back when I was a kid, if you were going to catch a trout, you had to load up the station wagon and drive to the Rockies. Same with Coors until Dallas Cowboys legend Bob Lilly retired and started a distributorship in Texas.
Also during that time, a person with a mental or physical disability was generally thought of as a problem, and dealing with that problem often meant keeping them out of sight at home or separating students with disabilities from the general population in schools.
But things have changed, and for the past 32 years, retired McLennan County Constable Travis Bailey has been doing his part to wipe away those barriers through his Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People – which combines trout fishing with games, music, dancing, food and drinks, along with other activities, in a celebration of people with varying levels of abilities – and to top it all off, his first trout-fishing tank was an old brewing tank donated to him by Lone Star Beer.
Try tying all those things together. BAM.
This year’s party on Saturday at the HOT Fairgrounds General Exhibits/Fine Arts Building, attracted folks from all over – some traveling hours to enjoy the fun, food, and fishing. Families and service providers also found a wealth of resources to better provide for their people with special needs.
Every participant was teamed up with a 1-on-1 volunteer who partnered up for the day, and by the time they had sung, danced, played games, caught fish, eaten, and talked, volunteers I spoke with said they were profoundly affected by their partners.