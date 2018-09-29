Hunters and anglers are pretty particular about products they use. Some folks will only use one particular type – or even type and brand – of fishing line, lure, ammo, or other gear. In fact, I once heard a guy say he’d just give up fishing if they quit making chrome crankbaits. That’s why it’s smart to just get a gift card for your outdoorsman’s birthday or Christmas present.
When it comes to hunting, you’re truly dealing with a life-and-death situation, and being comfortable with and confident in your gear is essential to safety and precise shots. Your weapon and ammo are almost extensions of yourself, and any uncertainty can result in personal injury or poorly-placed shots.
Most people know Gordon Collier from his newscasting career – he’s the long-time evening news anchor at KWTX – or from his musical pursuits as a singer and guitarist. But Collier is also an avid outdoorsman, and can regularly be found in the fields, woods, and waters of Central Texas pursuing the area’s plentiful fish and game. And that’s exactly where he was on Saturday morning as the 2018 archery season opened in Texas.
Collier was hunting when he suddenly heard a twig snap. Then, he saw some raccoons skittering away from the corn breakfast they were enjoying at his expense, and he knew a deer wouldn’t be that intimidating, so he wasn’t surprised when he spotted a large hog walk into the opening.
“Big pigs don’t stay in one place for very long,” Collier said. “That’s how they got big.” He saw the hog could sense that something wasn’t right, and it spun around to head back to the dense brush. “He was taking his third step when I sent the arrow on its way, and I heard it connect with that familiar thump of impact,” said Collier.
Hogs develop an armor-like scar shield from the near constant fighting they do with other hogs, and unless you’re using a high-powered firearm, it’s almost certain that any ammo hitting that shield will not penetrate through to the internal organs. One of the last things you want to do is take a shot that just angers your quarry – especially if they have tusks and bad attitudes on a good day. A wild hog would just as soon kill a hunter than run away – and if you come upon a protective sow with a litter of piglets, it’s wise to get on down the trail or up a sturdy tree.
“My heart sank when I saw that the arrow penetrated the shield,” Collier said. “I figured I’d never find the pig, but the blood trail started almost immediately, which is rare when you hit them there.”
He and his hunting buddy followed the twisting trail for about 50 yards, and when they found the arrow, Collier said it was “soaked from stem to stern in blood.” A few seconds later, they saw the pig – jet black, 150 pounds, and dead as a door nail.
Part of Collier’s “go-to” gear is what tips his arrow shaft – he uses 100-grain Executioner expandable broadheads. “They do the trick every time,” he said, “even after what I’d call a bad shot,” adding that smoked tenderloin will probably be on the menu for Sunday dinner.
Collier says he thinks the deer outlook is bright, but says antlers might not be as impressive as hunters hope, thanks to the drought conditions we endured this spring and into the summer. However, as long as the army worms don’t eat all the greenery, there will be plenty of food sources for deer to feed upon.
Archery season continues through Nov. 2, and the general gun season opens Nov. 3.
Catfish are biting
Centex angler Keith Rodriguez reports that cooler air and water temperatures are bringing the catfish bite to life. “The fish are getting more active, and the bite has been popping, with limits of blues being caught in shallow water (3-4 feet deep) on cut shad,” he said.
He says his friend Austin Fritsche has been pulling in limits of blues all week on shad in the shallows, and anglers chasing hybrid-stripers and white bass are doing well on Lake Waco. “Mornings are the most productive times for catching whites and hybrids, as they’re chasing bait and fattening up to prepare for their spawn,” said Rodriguez. “Waco will be a big hot spot for hybrids in the coming year, so get yourself ready with some heavy tackle,” he predicts.