Shots started cracking through the Central Texas air Saturday morning at sunrise, and from the sound of it, some folks were seeing lots of birds flying. Of course, on opening day, it’s hard to tell whether there’s a bounty of birds or just a bunch of folks wanting to blast some shells after a long off-season.
I haven’t hunted an opening day in years – but I used to be there for two-a-days over the opening week of dove season. I’m not sure why I started the tradition of waiting, but thinking back, I’d imagine that it had something to do with overcrowded fields of hunters I didn’t know peppering me with their errant or unsafe shots.
Hunting, unlike fishing, isn’t something I’ll do with just anybody. If somebody is careless with a fish hook, I can get it out of my skin with a pair of pliers or a trip to the doctor. But if a hunter makes a careless or stupid mistake, it could be the last day to put on the camo. You’re trusting your hunting buddies to not kill you, and that means a short list of candidates.
With our current drought conditions, Centex hunters with access to reliable water sources have a solid advantage. It’s a good idea to shred around stock tanks to give doves a big target when they’re on their morning and evening searches for water.
A lot of fields have been cut and disked, leaving plenty of corn and grain sorghum on the ground for doves to feed on. Places with sunflowers and goat weed are also likely spots to find dove moving in and out of for their meals.
After opening day, these aerobatic birds get more wary in flight, and with the ability to fly at speeds up to 60 miles per hour and seemingly stop and suddenly make a 90-degree turn in mid-air, they will surely be harder to hit than when their summer vacation ended on Saturday.
A quick Google search will yield places to day-hunt for dove around our area, and for $48 (in addition to your license), you can buy the Annual Public Hunting Permit that opens up nearly a million acres of both public and privately-owned lands for hunting a wide variety of species. A good number of those places are located in or within a reasonable drive from Central Texas.
Meanwhile, down on the coast
Former Central Texas journalist Tyler Thorsen, who now makes his home on the seashore, says the holiday weekend should be productive for anglers, with calm seas allowing more deep-sea trips. One of his friends caught more than 90 tuna on a recent 24-hour trip offshore, and reports of sailfish, white marlin, and blue marlin also came in from the deep blue.
On the beaches and in the bays between Corpus and Port Aransas, good catches of trout, reds, mackerel, tarpon, pompano, and black-tip as well as tiger sharks are being reported. An 11-foot tiger shark was caught and released at Bob Hall Pier. Thorsen said it was walked down the rail to the beach, then photographed and returned to the water.
Deer season is coming up
The start of dove season is a good time for deer hunters to start their preparations for the opening of whitetail season, and several lease owners I know have begun prepping the ground for feed plots and winter crops, as well as filling and setting their deer feeders into action.
Archery season opens this month – on Sept. 29, and the general gun season for whitetails kicks off Nov. 3 across the state. There’s a Youth Only season set for the weekend of Oct. 27-28 to let the youngsters get a head start.
If a snake bites . . .
Whenever you head afield for a hunting trip in Central Texas, you’re treading in the domain of not only your quarry, but also some other critters that could really spoil your day. Our area is home to 4 venomous snakes – rattlesnakes, copperheads, water moccasins, and coral snakes – and while most of the time, they’ll conceal themselves so you’ll never know they were there, if you accidentally step on one or leave no escape route, they may strike.
My daughter Haley was bitten by a rattler 10 years ago this weekend, but fortunately, it was a dry bite with no venom delivered and all she got out of it was a quick trip to the ER for observation and a great story to tell.
If you get involved with the business end of a venomous snake, medical experts urge you not to try and treat it yourself – tourniquets, slicing/sucking venom out, and other tactics can do more harm than good. Just load out, ice and elevate the bite area, and head to the hospital.
Most snakes in the area are non-venomous and beneficial to humans, and even though they might look menacing, they’ll slither on about their business if you leave them alone.