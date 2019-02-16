There’s a crisis growing in our area – an invasion that can, if not systematically dealt with, affect the lives of thousands of Central Texans.
Nope, you haven’t accidentally turned to the editorial page. I’m talking about the real and growing threat of zebra mussels, an invasive species of mollusk, into Texas lakes. These creatures build colonies in places that negatively impact people where it hurts – water supplies.
A number of Austin-area lakes recently crossed that dreaded line to the “infested” level, including Travis, Austin, Georgetown, and Lady Bird. Not only are these creatures attaching themselves to rocks and other submerged surfaces, but are also clogging pipelines used to deliver water supplies.
Zebra mussels have been a problem in the American Midwest for decades, most notably in the Great Lakes, but their spread southward into Texas in recent years is now a real problem that can cost us not only ecologically, but economically as well.
In our area, Belton and Waco have both had zebra mussel issues over the past few years, but thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife biologists and others partnering with them, the problems were mitigated. Five years ago, a colony was discovered near the Ridgewood Country Club boat ramp, and after treating the area by smothering it with a football field-sized tarp, the bullet was dodged.
However, with warmer temperatures and longer daylight hours, more folks will have their boats on the water over the coming months, meaning that the threat of spreading these destructive creatures will spike upward.
“Clean, drain, and dry” is the mantra of the anti-mussel movement, and if all boaters will follow these steps when taking their boats out of our lakes and rivers, the threat of severe infestation will stay low.
But it takes a team to prevent zebra mussels from spreading. The shells might be visible on rocks and ramps, but juvenile zebra mussels are not visible to the naked eye, and any amount of water left in the bilge could infect the next lake you visit. A single cup of water could contain a thousand of these destructive creatures.
Zombie deer?
Another unwanted piece of news came across the desk this week, as Chronic Wasting Disease, a neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and other members of the deer family, has now been detected in 24 states. The disease has been called “zombie deer disease” and causes emaciation and loss of motor functioning.
CWD is believed to be transmissible through body fluids, and although it’s unclear whether or not humans can contract the disease, hunters or anyone else having up-close encounters with these animals are encouraged to wear gloves and other protective gear.
In the past decade, with the boom in selective breeding programs, deer breeders transporting animals across state boundaries have been subject to testing to help control the spread, but the recent study and subsequent report targeted wild populations instead of managed herds.
Always end on a high note
On a brighter note, it shouldn’t be long before the white bass spawning run kicks into its first stage, when males make their way upstream to wait on the egg-laden females. In fact, stripers will also be making the journey upstream, but during most years, Centex rivers don’t have the necessary volume of water to support a natural spawn for them.
Texas Parks & Wildlife biologists recently collected a number of white bass from below the Lake Waco dam to use in creating hybrids – a cross between white bass and stripers. Hybrids are stocked in Lake Waco as part of a comprehensive water quality improvement plan.
The biologists reported that they also found a lot of undersized hybrids mixed in with the whites, and urged anglers to be able to differentiate between the two to avoid any unpleasant run-ins with game wardens.
There’s a 10-inch minimum size limit on whites, and a 25 fish per day per angler limit, but hybrids and stripers must be at least 18 inches long, and only 5 may be kept per day in any combination. White bass have one tooth patch near the midline toward the back of the tongue, while hybrids and stripers have two tooth patches. Pay careful attention, though, because hybrids can have the tooth patches close together.
When whites are on the run upstream, they typically feed aggressively to continue building energy and reproductive tools, and they’re a lot easier to catch than most times of year. It’s a good time of year for bank fishermen to catch big numbers of whites since fish are concentrated into smaller areas.