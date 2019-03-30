March came in like a lamb and is going out like a polar bear, but a little cold weather isn’t likely to keep area outdoorsmen from getting on the water and chasing fish.
The number of white bass anglers has ballooned in the past couple of weeks, and during a trip last Sunday with my daughter Haley and kayak guide John Gilbert (Brazos Kayak Fishing) to the Middle Bosque, the number of boats, canoes, and kayaks on the water reminded me of the scene from Jaws when a reward was offered for whoever caught the killer shark on Amity Beach – everybody seemed to be out on the water.
We were throwing jigs with white swim tails, and Gilbert caught more than about anybody on the water that day. Haley and I ended up catching some good-sized crappie, but overall, the consensus was that most of the female white bass still hadn’t made the trip upstream to spawn.
But as the week went on, fishing reports improved on the river, and even though the Saturday morning cold front blustered its way through Central Texas and dropped temperatures, it shouldn’t have a negative impact on the bite. Daytime high temps over the next few days are predicted to be in the 60s and 70s, and the mid-week warming trend should keep the momentum going.
The high winds kept Keith Rodriguez’s boat at home on Saturday, but he set up some poles on the shore and took away a stringer of fish that looked like it included about every kind of fish in the lake.
“Whites and hybrids are biting good in the mornings on ghost minnows,” Rodriguez said, “and you can pretty much find the hybrids all over the lake wherever you see any kind of bait moving.” He added that blue cats are still biting strong in moving water, and he’s seen numerous catches of crappie in the Bosque and on main lake brush piles.
Know your hybrids
It’s been a decade since Texas Parks & Wildlife fisheries biologists started stocking hybrid-striped bass into Lake Waco. The stocking program was part of a comprehensive plan to improve the quality of the city’s drinking water, which had become so foul-tasting that it was affecting the area economy as tourists and locals alike were avoiding restaurants that served the stuff.
Ten years later, thanks to the hybrid stocking plan, along with upgraded water treatment systems and other efforts, that era is a thing of the past. Waco’s growing designation as a tourist destination would not have been possible without it.
Hybrids are a fast-growing, hard-fighting fish that, when hooked and caught, will let you know you’ve done something. The Lake Waco record, a 13.75-pounder measuring 27 inches in length, was caught more than two years ago by Colby Hill, who was using a swim bait.
These fish are often found in schools with white bass, and if you catch a 5-pounder, you can be pretty sure it’s a hybrid and not a white. But if you catch a smaller one, it’s tougher to tell the difference, and they have different length and bag limits than whites. You’re allowed 25 white bass per angler per day on white bass (must be at least 10 inches in length), but hybrids have to be a minimum of 18 inches and you can only keep five.
You don’t want to get your fish checked by a game warden and have undersized or excessive numbers of hybrids in the bag, so make sure you can tell one from the other. The best way to distinguish them is by looking into their mouths – white bass have a single tooth patch on their tongues, and hybrids have two.
Lake Waco Crappie tournament
The Waco Bass Club is hosting its 49th Annual Lake Waco Crappie Tournament on April 13. Headquarters will be at Speegleville Park, and flyers can be found at Academy stores in Waco and Temple, plus other area sporting goods stores.
For more information, call Ron Company at 254-366-6636.
Why fish dress the way they do
Something I’ve never thought about, but it makes sense: Most fish are darker-colored on top, gradually lighter on their sides, and brightest on their bellies. Seen from above, beside or below, this pattern makes them less visible in the water column against the background color of the water.