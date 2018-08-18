Hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale throughout the state for the 2018-2019 season, and where you purchase yours could make a difference for the better.
I try to buy my license before opening day, and typically head for a smaller store than one of the big sporting goods chains or megastores with a sporting goods department. I never have to stand in line for more than a minute or so, and some places, like Waco’s Brazos Feed & Supply, will reward you for shopping there.
Brazos Feed owner Gary Payne says he’ll enter license buyers into a drawing for a 300# All Seasons Broadcast Feeder. If you’re buying a license anyway, you might as well give it a shot.
A variety of licensing packages are available to outdoorsmen, including special pricing for youth, veterans, and seniors, but the most popular and economical for the everyday folks is the Super Combo for $68. This license includes resident hunting and fishing licenses, and all 5 state endorsements (freshwater and saltwater fishing with a red drum tag, upland game bird and migratory game bird.) The Federal Duck Stamp is not included.
Other license options let hunters and anglers customize for specific species or harvesting methods. One important thing to remember is that any hunter, whether a resident or from out-of-state, is required to successfully complete a hunter education course if they were born on or after Sept. 2, 1971.
There’s also a $48 Annual Public Hunting Permit that opens up nearly a million acres of both public and privately-owned lands for hunting a wide variety of species. A good number of those hunting grounds are located in or within a reasonable drive from Central Texas.
Dove season opens up Sept. 1 in the North and Central Zones, which comprise the majority of Texas’ 254 counties. Teal and other seasons open up a couple weeks later, followed by a staggered start of other season openings throughout the fall. Archers hunting white-tailed deer can start their arrows flying Sept. 29.
When you purchase your license, be sure to pick up a copy of the Outdoor Annual, the guidebook of rules, regulations, and information on the Texas outdoors. It’s also available online at the TPWD website.
Nothing beats a good bass line
Cabela’s Fishing Outfitter John Gilbert says he’s finding an improving largemouth bite on area lakes, including Whitney, Waco, and Belton, as well as in the Brazos and Bosque rivers. “We’re catching bass in shallow water, from 2-3 feet deep, using Texas-rigged plastics,” he said, adding June Bug and Watermelon Red have been top-producing colors.
One customer caught a 7-pounder on a recent moonlit night drop-shotting the June Bug. Most kayak trips Gilbert has guided lately have yielded good numbers of healthy 2-pound bigmouths on the rivers, and he’s finding steady action on whites and hybrids around the bubbles at the Lake Waco dam using spoons, shallow crankbaits, and chartreuse swim baits.
To book a trip with Gilbert, who you might remember from his time as news anchor at KCEN-TV, call 979-574-6133.
Something positive on social media
Social media gets a lot of negative knocks, and some are deserved. Too many angry politicians, fringe groups, cyber-bullies, meddling foreign powers, and others have used these avenues to stir up hatred, distrust, division, and despair in our world.
But just like with any tool – whether it’s a gun, chain saw, automobile, or internet connection – how it’s used by the people wielding it determines whether it’s a positive or negative thing.
One group of folks giving social media a good name is Fish On Texas! – a group organized on Facebook by area anglers including Keith Rodriguez, Willie Davis, and Andre Bravo that not only shares information and good-natured smack talk, but has also grown into an on-the-ground movement that hosts fishing events for kids, joins other groups for litter cleanup and prevention, and overall, to build a local and regional fishing-based community.
The group’s Facebook page is loaded with photos and videos from group members, and if you’ve got a question about tips, tricks, techniques, rigging, bait, and other fishing-related matters, there’s always somebody there to provide some quality answers. (Within reason – we ARE talking about anglers, who are pretty protective of their secret spots.)
More and more, I’ve been impressed by Fish On’s community-building. Almost daily, you can find announcements about fishing trips with invitations for others to join in.
Our country needs more of what Fish On Texas! is doing – cultivating a community online as well as in the “real” world.