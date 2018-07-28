The most effective way I have found to make people calm down is to tell them that they need to calm down.
What I meant to say in that line above was, “The LEAST effective way….”
If you spend any time around lakes, fields, woods, or other natural areas this summer, you will likely encounter something that will test your nerves. During the cold months, only hunters, anglers, and other die-hard outdoorsmen spend any meaningful time in the fields and streams, but when summer hits, the flood gates open and suddenly everybody seems to be at the lake.
Naturally, human/wildlife encounters during the summer are bound to increase. If you find yourself in one of these interactions, how you react can be important to your well-being.
A lot of us were raised to just kill things that we perceived as a threat. Snakes, spiders, coyotes, skunks, bobcats, and other creatures I’ve encountered at boat ramps, camp sites, hiking trails, and river banks were fair game when I was growing up. If it’s there, kill it.
But leaving stuff alone is the best option – especially if the threat is isolated and the encounter won’t likely happen again. Keeping calm when you’re facing an unfamiliar critter takes more than somebody yelling in your ear to, “CHILL THE %@$& OUT!!” – but if you can remind yourself that most wildlife are less interested in attacking you and more interested in getting away from you, then ceding a few steps backward and exiting stage left will probably end up giving you a safe exit and a great story to tell later on.
Central Texas is home to a lot of species that many people deem as either dangerous, annoying, creepy, or downright stain-your-shorts-scary. Bats, bees, snakes, skunks, alligators, ants, wild pigs, and others are part of the Centex ecosystem, and while you’re not guaranteed a green pass to the parking lot if you walk up on one and play it cool, your chances of getting away with wildlife encounters increase with the level of level-headedness you possess.
A few years back, I faced one of the most trying situations I’ve ever faced in the outdoors – and I have dealt with venomous snakes, angry mammals, and a variety of other agitated creatures who didn’t like that I was where I was when I was.
My wife Rachel and I were renewing our concealed carry licenses at an area shooting range, when suddenly our daughter, who was sitting about a football field behind us on a shaded picnic table, started calling out for us.
We removed our ear protectors and looked back, and between her and us, we saw what she was yelling about – a swarm of bees that would have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool was checking us out.
As the swarm lowered like a storm cloud, we heard and felt the droning and breeze of thousands of highly-alert bees that were trying to determine if all our blasting at those paper targets posed a threat to them.
We told her to stay still and quiet, and to breathe normally, and we tried to follow our own advice as we felt some of the bees flying so close that the wind from their wings blew our hair and tickled our eyelashes. One got so close to my nose that I was afraid it would enter the cavern and cause me to test my Zenmaster status.
But like The Fonz, we were cool. I was so proud of the trust our kid had in us, and it paid off.
After about 30 seconds, the swarm decided that we weren’t a threat, and they moved on to a nearby tree. We went to the fence line and watched them set up their new hive while we packed our weapons away and made plans to calm our nerves with some frosty drinks.
Society teaches us to fear spiders, snakes, bees, and other supposedly dangerous things, but keeping your cool and backing away from an unexpected showdown can turn into a great story. And by the way, a single Mexican Free-Tailed Bat can eat a thousand mosquitoes an hour. I spotted a couple of them flitting around the house yesterday, and I did a Google search on ways to keep them around. I’d much rather have them around than skeeters.
Granted, I’m inclined to chop the head and rattles off of a rattlesnake if I see one around the house, but killing something just because it’s there is unnecessary. Chicken snakes and other non-venomous reptiles aren’t any more dangerous than the mice, bugs, and other things they feed on. Besides, if you attack and fail, the snake gets the next move.
Hunting season is coming up in about a month, and I’ll be out there shooting boxes of shells at aerobatic and tasty doves, but wanton killing is just wasteful and stupid. If I shoot something, it’s either a direct threat or a delicious dinner.