If you’ve spent the last couple of weeks (or years) watching cable television or on social media, the hatred you’ve seen will dampen your hope. But when you get out and interact with folks, those negative impressions are easily eroded. Generally, most people agree about what’s right and wrong, and most people, when situations present themselves, will step up and do the right thing.
Saturday afternoon, I decided to drive to the shores of Lake Waco to write this column, and as I arrived at what, in my opinion, is the most scenic vista, Woodway Park, I saw a black and white bulldog running through the parking lot while a woman in a car was trying to lure the dog into her car.
The dog skittered away as I drove up, and I asked if that was her dog and if she needed help getting it rounded up. She said that it wasn’t hers and that she figured it had been dumped off with its partner, which had just a few minutes earlier jumped into the back of a Woodway Police SUV.
The dogs had been seen in the area for days, and were distressed. I parked and started writing. A few minutes later, the dog came by my door and stared up at me with its tail wagging. As soon as I rolled down my window, though, it high-tailed it off into the woods.
The dog kept wailing in the woods, occasionally coming back, getting closer each time. Eventually, it seemed to settle down and walked around my vehicle and sat next to the driver’s side door and ate a few peanuts I tossed her way.
The woman who had been there when I pulled up, Zeina El Halabi, who’s a college student studying Criminal Justice, came back to check on the dog. After we had a short conversation, she went to HEB for some dog food, treats, and a leash.
The dog seemed to calm down a lot, and by the time Zeina came back, I was pretty hopeful that it would trust us enough to go for a ride with one of us. While she was on her grocery trip, Zeina even looked up songs that would be calming for dogs, and turned on the music when she arrived back.
The dog was stirred up again when she arrived back with the care package, but walked up to the phone and nosed it, then started eating the snacks. Things were looking good, and I started wondering what I was going to do with a wayward dog, but as more vehicles drove into the parking lot, the dog became more edgy, and we were back where we had begun.
I don’t know how the story turned out. I told Zeina that I had a deadline and drove up the hill to finish off the column, but I went away with hope for that dog and for our country overall. It doesn’t take a lot to give a damn, and even though sometimes your best efforts might not work, it’s worth the effort to try.
Area fishing report
Central Texas weather is about as difficult to deal with as a teething toddler when it comes to the outdoor sports, but if you’re patient and adaptable, you can still bring home something for the skillet.
From cold, rainy mornings to warm, sunny afternoons – sometimes on the same day — area anglers might have to adjust their clothing and tactics, but if you’re out there, rest assured that the fish are still going about their business of filling their bellies.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service on Facebook) says the fish are biting, but some days have been tougher than others to get limits. “Water temperatures are in the upper 40s during the mornings, with some warming during the day. We’re having the best results on days with cloud cover and a little wind to chop up the waves, deadsticking flukes or slow-rolling wild-eyes,” he said.
Some fish are also coming in on one-ounce chartreuse slabs bounced off the bottom. Yadon says he’s catching fish from 8 to 80 feet deep, with 25-30 feet yielding best results. Shallower-feeding fish are a lot more aggressive, and he’s looking for the big fish bite to start up in the next week and continuing through February.
Yadon added that with the cold water temperature, he advises presenting lures very slowly. “If you think you’re fishing it too slow, slow down a little,” he said.
Jason Weisberg (REEL Fishing Guide Service on Facebook) has been fishing a little further south, since Belton’s parks have been closed or winds haven’t been favorable, and recent afternoon trips have been paying big dividends.
“I got out Thursday and Friday in the early afternoon,” he said. “Fishing started out slow, but I caught some using the Livescope, pulling a Zoom Tiny Fluke directly in front of them, lifting slowly and constantly. The bite would usually come about an arm’s reach on the lift.”
He caught around 30 fish Thursday at between 32 and 36 feet, and fishing improved on Friday. He found very active schools on the north end of the lake dead-sticking flukes. After the Friday trip ended at 5:45, he had boated 75 fish (caught and released) with some healthy largemouth and a lot of undersized hybrids in the mix.
“Fish can be found suspended over deep holes or over main river channels from mid-lake to the treed river channel,” he said. “Once water temperatures rise, white bass, hybrids, and stripers will start their spawning migration upstream, and I’m already finding a few, but the main run is still about a month away.”
Centex angler Keith Rodriguez said that Lake Waco’s morning catfish bite remains steady, with good-sized cats being caught in 10 feet of water on ghost minnows. He’s also been catching hybrids, including a few 20-inch keepers in 17 feet of water, but adds that afternoon bites have been trickier.
Having the right bait makes all the difference, Rodriguez says. “With the cold weather, it’s been harder to find ghost minnows on ramps and beach areas, but if you find a good patch of grassy area, you can find them. Also, shad are harder to find in the usual spots, but if you tie an extra rope to your cast net, you can get them deeper.”
He predicts the white bass run will start up soon, with the fish staging at mouths of rivers and then heading upstream to lay eggs.
‘Very Special’ event on tap
The 32nd Annual Fishing Event for Very Special People is set for Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Heart O’ Texas Fairgrounds Creative Arts and Exhibits Building, located at 4601 Bosque in Waco. Admission, food, drinks, and all activities are free.
Carnival style games, sports, music, a dance contest, food and drinks, trout fishing, and other fun await people with disabilities and their families/caretakers.
Organizer Travis Bailey says the trout tank will be set up Wednesday, with fish being stocked on Thursday, along with booth and game setups. Call 254-752-8361 or 254-752-9152 for more information.