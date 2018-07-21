If we get any more of those Saharan dust storms, I think we may all qualify for Egyptian dual citizenship.
Another wave of the African desert dust is hanging in the air above Central Texas, keeping the atmosphere dry and wiping out any chance of tropical moisture making its way up from the coast.
It looks like we’re socked in to a brutal weather pattern of high temperatures in the 105 to 110 range for longer than my tomato plants will bear, but don’t just look at one side of the picture – early mornings and evenings, along with the overnight hours, are pretty comfortable times to be outdoors.
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service on Facebook) has been lighting up his graphs with big schools of fish and then loading his boat with big, tasty stripers – all before most people have a chance to work up a good sweat. Most days, Yadon has cleaned and bagged fish for his customers, and has his boat cleaned/drained/dried by 10 in the morning.
“We’ve been getting limits early every single day,” he said. “We’re catching them on live shad fished along humps and drop-offs in about 25 feet of water.” He said the water temperature is registering in the mid-80s, making catch-and-release a tricky prospect. If a fish is undersized, he obviously returns it to the water, but culling out smaller keepers for bigger ones puts fish at risk of dying, so if you catch a legal striper, you’re taking it home.
Yadon says there was a great shad hatch, which resulted in lots of big schools of fish chasing them around the surface early and late. “It’s the same old story, though,” he said. “You’ve got to use stealth when approaching a school of surface-feeding whites and stripers. If you blast in with your big motor, you’re going to scatter them and lose out on a great experience.”
He recommends killing the big motor upwind from the school and using the trolling motor and breeze to drift in nice and easy, making long casts into the action. “After I finished a trip the other day,” he said, “I got into a school of fish and kept on them all the way across the lake.”
Lake Waco anglers are likewise catching good numbers of schooling fish early and late around major points. Koehne Park is a good bet for locating big schools of white bass that corral big balls of shad to the surface for feeding frenzies. Lacy Point is another hotspot for surface-feeding action, and it’s not unusual to catch hybrids mixed in with the whites.
Anglers should know how to identify undersized hybrids (the minimum legal length is 18 inches and you can keep 5 per day) because they’re hard to distinguish from white bass on first glance. They both have broken stripes, but a hybrid’s body is deeper and it has two tooth patches toward the back of the tongue. Know the difference because the game wardens do.
Waco angler Keith Rodriguez, who’s an organizer of the fishing group Fish On!, says the water is so warm in Lake Waco that by the time you get them reeled in, they’re already half cooked. He and others have been finding good bites around the Twin Bridges, with best results coming on ghost minnows.
If you’re not inclined to net your own bait, store-bought minnows are a decent substitute, or you might find somebody willing to give you some ghosts to use. Trust me, once you see the difference between the commercial variety of bait and the native minnows and shad that are netted from local waters, you’ll be more willing to get your feet wet and put in the extra work for the extra results.
Rodriguez and others have been cranking in blue cats, crappie, hybrids, and the occasional largemouth bass under the Twin Bridges and the Lake Shore Bridge closer to the dam. This time of year, everybody likes the comfort of a shady place.
If you’re looking for something to do with kids this summer, a morning trip to a community lake (there are a handful in McLennan County) is worth considering. These little lakes (Nora’s Pond at the Lake Waco Wetlands, Amsler Park Lake in McGregor, Buena Vista in Waco, and more) are stocked regularly by TPWD biologists and offer good chances at catching fish. I spent an hour or so at Nora’s Pond last week and caught a dozen catfish, including a couple of nice channel cats, using cut hot dogs suspended 2-3 feet below a bobber. Kids under the age of 17 don’t need a fishing license, but size and bag limits apply.
This is a hard time to be an outdoorsman in Central Texas, even on an average year, but this summer’s record-setting heat isn’t just uncomfortable – it’s dangerous. Keep plenty of water or sports drinks going in (sorry, beer might be cold and wet, but it will dehydrate you fast) and wear sunscreen, mosquito repellant, light and protective clothing including a hat, and stay in the shade if you can. Remember that when you’re on the water, you’re not only getting blasted by the sun’s rays coming down, but also by those reflecting up off the water and into your face.
Licensed to kill . . . in a good way
Well, looky here – not only is football season ramping up, but in less than a month, TPWD will open up early purchasing for Texas hunting and fishing licenses. A variety of package options are available and licenses can be purchased at area sporting goods stores, bait shops, feed stores, online, by phone, and more ways. Buy early and avoid long lines on opening day of dove season Sept. 1.