As I drove down a service road near Lake Waco last week on my way home from work, I saw a big bird fly from a stand of flooded timber and land in the roadside ditch. I slowed to a stop, readying my phone camera to capture video of a hawk or eagle flying out of the soggy ditch clutching a rabbit or squirrel that had ventured into the open at the wrong time.
But nothing came up, so I slowly drove forward to the area I saw the bird go in. Not surprisingly, a buzzard flew out and back into the trees to wait for me to move on. I looked out and spotted a white-tail doe that I presume had been hit by someone driving by.
I drove on, and about 100 feet from the doe, I saw movement in the corner of my eye. I stopped again and saw 4 or 5 more deer staring at me from some high grass. Then 5 or 6 more appeared, bounding through the marshy ground, splashing water and throwing mud as they disappeared from sight.
After winning the stare-down with the first group, I turned down the gravel road a short distance ahead and saw what looked like 75 deer darting through the plowed, muddy fields on the left, and the thick, high grass and brambles on the right side of the road. There were a couple of bucks with 10 point racks, a few 6-pointers, some spikes, but mostly the group was comprised of does and fawns.
With access to Lake Waco’s parks having been restricted for decades, a lot of these deer – especially the fawns – have likely not seen too many humans, and they looked to be as interested in me as I was in them.
In all, I estimate that I saw a hundred deer in the 10 minutes I was driving along the gravel roads – and they were dangerously close to the highway leading into town.
Recent news reports documented the devastating effects of flooding on humans and economies, but wildlife probably took the strongest hit from floodwaters. Some lakes are receding toward normal levels, but with Lake Whitney continuing to rise even while releasing water into the Brazos, Lake Waco, which is sitting at just under 20 feet above normal pool level, has to retain its water to prevent more devastating flooding downstream.
So deer, snakes, skunks, and other critters have been pushed from their habitat much further from home than is comfortable or safe. Area wildlife photographer/artist Brian Boyd, whose work will make your jaw drop, says he has seen a surge in rattlesnake sightings, and that rising waters have them on the move.
Wildlife biologist Josh Sears says the flood conditions should be an advantage to deer hunters, and with the gun season opening Saturday, there should be plenty of deer out of their comfort areas. “Hunting white-tailed deer in flooded zones could be the golden ticket to filling tags or bagging trophy bucks,” he said. “These displaced deer communities will be in somewhat of a holding pattern, waiting for the water volume to decrease, so hunting the edges of local watersheds will give hunters a rare advantage for the 2018 season.”
Big, mature bucks typically live in thick, tangled areas where few people are able to go, and females and fawns favor safety in numbers as they travel their concealed corridors, said Sears, but with the temporary loss of those areas, teamed with the rut, or deer mating season, kicking into gear, hunters should be seeing plenty of targets when they hit the stands and blinds.
The rut makes deer act like a single 20-year old kid on a Saturday night. The rut is typically when the highest incidences of deer-related automobile accidents, as they are oblivious to headlights and horns in their pursuit of love – or at least the biological drive to make more baby deer.
Sears says the peak of the breeding season is still in the near future, with some females having already entered the first phase of estrous cycles.
Deer season runs from Nov. 3 – Jan. 6. Hunters should pick up or download a copy of the TPWD Outdoor Annual, which contains the state’s fish and wildlife rules, regulations, and other information.
If you’re interested in hunting but don’t have a place to go, the Annual Public Hunting permit (in addition to valid licensing) will open up nearly 1,000,000 acres of public and private lands to hunting and fishing opportunities.
Good luck, have fun, stay safe, and send me some pictures from your hunts.