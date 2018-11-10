It’s supposed to be cold and rainy this time of year. Thanksgiving is around the corner, football season is red-lining, and the cold weather – teamed with the whitetail deer rut, or mating season – has got both deer and hunter alike energized and ready for action.
Another cold-weather tradition that’s about to start up again is the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s winter trout stocking program.
In the old days, it took a day-long drive to the mountains for a Texas boy to catch a trout, but thanks to the statewide winter stockings in community fishing lakes, streams, and other small water bodies, most of us can get from the house to the trout pond within 15 or 20 minutes.
These tasty, scrappy fish can be caught using a number of baits and methods, from fly-fishing to small spinnerbaits to natural bait fished on the bottom or under a bobber. Light tackle is recommended to intensify the challenge and fight since most trout stocked in Texas aren’t very big. A 6-foot rod with a spinning reel is ideal.
Small split shot weights will clamp to the line and serve to not only keep your bait in place, but will add distance to casts. Small trout hooks (#10) are available at sporting goods stores, and a small bobber is all you need to recognize a strike. Best natural baits include salmon eggs, cheese, kernel corn, and trout bites.
There’s a 5-fish limit on trout per angler per day, with no length limit. Trout are not a very hardy fish, and many will die simply from being hooked and reeled in, so culling isn’t a good strategy.
Anglers aged 16 and younger are not required to have a fishing license or freshwater fishing stamp, but if you’re 17 and up, you’ll need to be legal to fish. Plus, there’s a 2-pole per angler restriction at community fishing lakes.
Waco’s Buena Vista Park will receive its first stocking on Nov. 30 and will continue roughly every two weeks through early March of next year. McGregor’s Amsler Park is slated for two stockings – the first on Dec. 12, followed by another on Feb. 3. Temple, Killeen, Kosse, Mexia, Meridian, Hearne, College Station, and a good number of waters in the region will be among those receiving hundreds of thousands of these great little fish over the next few months.
Rainbow trout are beautiful, tasty fish that will make you happy twice – both when you catch them and when you eat them. Look for some trout recipes over the next few weeks in the Tribune-Herald outdoor column.
Catching the cats
Lake Waco’s water level continues to drop about a foot per day, which translates to a good inflow of water into the Brazos River – which, in turn, translates to a quality catfish bite.
A Saturday afternoon scouting trip to the Brazos where it runs through downtown Waco found the water flowing as fast as the traffic crossing the bridges over it. The river is muddy, and there was very little debris floating southward, but most bridge pilings had pile-ups of timber, which might be good places to aim your bait.
During the early hours of Saturday morning, area anglers Tony Montoya and Cody Cox brought home a nice haul of blue cats from a secret spot on the river. Other good places to catch cats are Woodway Park, Bosque Park, and one unnamed angler hit the channel cat jackpot at Koehne late last week.
Day or night, if you get a hunk of cut shad or sunfish into the right flow, you can find feeding channels, blues, and flatheads. Night trips have reportedly been more productive, but fishing at night obviously requires more gear, preparation, and attentiveness. Low-light conditions make headlamps and other lighting a necessity.
With the dam gates being open and releasing water, Lake Waco anglers are finding that more areas have reopened thanks to the receding water levels. As of press time, the ramps at Speegleville, Midway, Koehne, and Lacy Point are open. Day use areas at Koehne and Bosque Park below the dam are also open, but Twin Bridges and Airport Beach remain closed for repairs or maintenance. Campers will find the Speegleville and Midway campgrounds open, and the hike and bike access points are also good to go.
Salute to Veterans
Hats off to all the veterans who served our country in the military. I hope you catch your biggest fish or bag a trophy buck this Veterans Day.