Keith Miller’s first appearance in the Tribune-Herald outdoor column nearly a decade ago was related to his quest to catch a fish every day for a year. After successfully achieving that goal, he then expanded the streak and added some events to promote fishing awareness, which got numerous families and kids on the water catching fish.
Now, Miller wants to dedicate his full attention to outdoor education, and has decided to step away from a 20-year career in college athletics to focus on teaching people to fish. “I love connecting with people through the art of angling, and I’ve decided to dedicate myself to teaching people,” he said.
Miller is starting a fishing camp business called Otolith Fishing Camps, and packages are available from the novice level to those with more experience, including those targeting adults who want to learn about fishing so they can take their kids. There are family plans, fly fishing camps, ones for teachers/educators, and more.
Most camps cost $99 and run for 3 days, and there are scholarships available to offset expenses. Scholarship applicants are asked to submit an essay or original piece of art related to fishing. Submissions can be emailed to otolithfishingcamps@gmail.com.
Most camps will be held in the Waco and Austin areas. For more information, look them up on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram – or send an email to the address above.
Fork’s for catfish
The Lone Star State’s Lake Fork is arguably one of the top five big bass lakes in the country, but did you know it’s also an excellent lake for catching catfish? Catfishing legend Danny King says that the lake is full of channel catfish, and with a little legwork ahead of time, you can consistently bag your limit.
“A couple of hours before you’re ready to fish, chum out some soured wheat or cattle range cubes, and the question will not be whether you’ll catch fish, but how many you want to clean,” King said.
He heard of a guide who recently took a group of four out, and they came back to the dock before noon with 100 channel cats after culling a number of fish to upgrade size. “If you’re looking for good-sized catfish for the table, you can’t beat Lake Fork,” said King. “Besides the fishing, it’s a beautiful lake with nice restaurants and lodging.”
I fished Fork with King about a decade ago, and he put us on fish every stop we made. We caught a lot of big catfish – some of which were so big they could’ve eaten a 13-pound bass.
Boat ramp updates
According to the Lake Waco Corps of Engineers office, the only boat ramp open at the lake is Speegleville, and Midway, Reynolds Creek, and Speegleville campgrounds are also open.
Record drum
Congratulations to Kadda Cabot on her new TPWD water body record for freshwater drum. The fish measured 22 inches in length and weighed 6.5 pounds. She caught it in May on a rod & reel.
CAST for Kids
If you’re an angler or you’ve got a soft spot for kids with special needs, you need to find yourself at one of the upcoming CAST for Kids events on July 5-6.
There’ll be a fishing tournament, celebrity auction and dinner, silent auction, and gala to raise money to support kids with special needs and their families.
Anglers can bid on celebrities from the pro fishing and entertainment industry, and this year’s lineup includes Jimmy Houston, Gary Yamamoto, Wade Middleton, Alton Jones (both father and son), and more.
Visit www.castforkids.org/waco for more information and to bid in hopes of fishing with a pro.